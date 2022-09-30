FUFA Women Super League 2022/23

Matchday Three

Saturday, 1 st October 2022| 10AM

October 2022| 10AM Uganda Martyrs LFC vs She Corporate FC

St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga

Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga will seek to extend their perfect start as they face defending Champions She Corporate FC in the first game of matchday three of the 2022/23 FUFA Women Super League.

The Kiddawalime Girls face She Corporate who have had a sloppy start to the new season picking just a point from their opening two games. The Sharks drew one all against new comers Makerere University before losing at home to Kampala Queens FC.

The host of Saturday’s encounter will therefore hope to inflict more pain to the Nakawa based side.

Despite majority of the senior players such as Anita Namata, Daisy Nakaziro, Elizabeth Nakigozi, Winnie Nakaanwagi, Esther Naluyimba and Harima Kembabazi leaving, Uganda Martyrs have not missed their services, at least judging from their opening two games.

The School side swept aside Rines SS in their first game at home, winning 2-0 before dispatching Asubo Gafford Ladies in an eight goal thriller.

Kevin Nakacwa celebrates after scoring in a game last season.

The game against She Corporate therefore comes as the first realistic test for the young side.

Hassan Issa, the coach at She Corporate believes this is the game where the team must win and bounce back from a dismal start.

“We definitely have to work at both end, defending and attacking. We have not looked effective in the two departments and we must show improvement against Uganda Martyrs.” He said after the 2-1 loss to Kampala Queens last weekend.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a two all draw in Lubaga.

She Corporate defender Margaret Namirimu (L) shields the ball away from Shamusha Najjuma of Uganda Martyrs

Matchday three action will continue on Sunday with table leaders Kampala Queens visiting new comers Makerere University who have picked four points in the first two games.

Kawempe Muslim fresh from FEASSSA games in Arusha, Tanzania will play their first game away to Lady Doves, UCU Lady Cardinals host Asubo Gafford Ladies while Rines SS will visit Olila High School in Soroti.