Uganda’s Johnson Omollo is the new president of the Africa Golf Confederation.

Omollo was elected as the new boss during the body’s elective assembly held in Egypt during a council meeting at the El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada, Red Sea.

He has been serving as vice president since 2013 under Zambian Joe Malanje and later on Christophe Currie (Mauritius).

Omollo, also the General Manager of NTV Uganda defeated Currie in the closely contested vote.

He was among the officials who officiated at the recently concluded All Africa Golf Championship won by North Africans, Morocco.

South Africa finished second to bag silver and Kenya settled for bronze in third place.

Omollo takes over the mantle with the target of further improving golf on the African continent and spreading the game to other countries where it does not exist.

He has served the Africa Broadcasting Uganda Limited since 2009.

Omollo holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration from Makerere University.

He has previously served as the president of Uganda Golf Union (2015-2017).