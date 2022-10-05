Overview: Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand are the lead sponsors of the Uganda Golf Open series that have ladies, seniors, amateurs and professionals.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open 2022:

Round 1 (Silver Category) – Thursday, 6th October

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa Resort, Kigo

1st Tee-off:

10:30 AM: Assa Nantongo (Uganda), Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda), Mackline Nsenga (Uganda)

The opening round of the 54-hole action at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladis Open will swing off on Thursday, 6th October at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District.

A total of twenty-four golfers have been pooled in the main draw has 8 groups of three golfers each.

Only three foreign based golfers are in competition for the coveted prize;

The trio of Elias Chiku and Maryanne Mugo (both Tanzania) as well as Kenya’s Eunice Wanjiku Tharimu are in registered.

The first tee-off will happen by 10:30 AM with Assa Nantongo, Rebecca Muwanguzi and Mackline Nsenga driving off.

“The course is beautiful but with lots of challenges as water. You need to perfect your swing to perform well” Nsenga noted.

Pre-tournament favorite Martha Babirye, winner of the ladies open in 2019 on the same course anticipates to replicate the same form.

“I have practiced well on this course and I believe I can make it again.” Babirye states.

Babirye, a member of Jinja Golf Club will tee-off in the final group at 11:40 AM alongside the Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja and Kenyan, Eunice Wanjiku Tharimu.

Peace Kabasweka

Another favorite Peace Kabasweka will tee off at 10:50 AM with the Ugandan duo of Madina Lekuru and long hitting Meron Kyomugisha.

For starters, Kyomugisha was the famous day one leaders at last year’s ladies open in Entebbe.

Kabasweka hopes that the experience of playing on the same course alongside tried and tested players as Nsenga and Tanzanian Iddy Madina (will miss the 2022 edition) will drive her up.

“In 2019, I played here (at Serena) in the same group as Tanzanian Madina (Iddy) and a Kenyan golfer. This was good experience and I expect to perform well” Kabasweka noted.

Catherine Pavie from Jinja city will swing off as the oldest golfer in the silver category Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The co-partners include absa, Pepso, Case Medicare, HK Properties, Lake Victora Serena Golf Resort and Spa as well as NBS Sport.

A new lady champion will be crowned since the 2021 champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned professional.

Nakalembe won her only Uganda Open at the home Entebbe club with a total gross of 222 played over three rounds; 78, 71 and 73.

In February 2022, Nakalembe officially communicated the decision to join the paid ranks.

Full Draw (Silver Category) | Round 1:

Assa Nantongo (Uganda), Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda), Mackline Nsenga (Uganda) 10:40 AM : Catherine Kwagala (Uganda), Joyce Kisembo (Uganda), Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda)

: Catherine Kwagala (Uganda), Joyce Kisembo (Uganda), Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda) 10:50 AM: Madina Lekuru (Uganda), Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda), Peace Kabasweka (Uganda)

Madina Lekuru (Uganda), Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda), Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) 11:00 AM: Rita Apell Akot (Uganda), Lillian Koowe (Uganda), Dianah Nambalirwa (Uganda)

Rita Apell Akot (Uganda), Lillian Koowe (Uganda), Dianah Nambalirwa (Uganda) 11:10 AM: Wendy Angu’deyo (Uganda), Evah Magala (Uganda), Shadia Nanduga (Uganda)

Wendy Angu’deyo (Uganda), Evah Magala (Uganda), Shadia Nanduga (Uganda) 11:20 AM : Reginah Namata (Uganda), Catherine Pavie (Uganda), Elias Chiku (Tanzania)

: Reginah Namata (Uganda), Catherine Pavie (Uganda), Elias Chiku (Tanzania) 11:30 AM : Vivan Acen (Uganda), Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda), Maryanne Mugo (Tanzania)

: Vivan Acen (Uganda), Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda), Maryanne Mugo (Tanzania) 11:40 AM: Martha Babirye (Uganda), Anne Abeja (Uganda), Eunice Wanjiku Tharimu (Kenya)

Ladies‘ Winners since 2007: