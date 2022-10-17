Overview: Buddu advanced to their third successive final after dumping out two time champions Bulemeezi on away goal’s rule following a 2-all aggregate draw. Busiro qualified for their second ever final following the one they played in 2019.

Buganda Masaza Cup 2022 (Football):

Semi-final return leg results:

Busiro 1-0 Ssingo

*Busiro advanced 4-3 on aggregate

Bulemeezi 2-1 Buddu

*Buddu advanced on away goal’s rule after 2-all draw

Defending champions Buddu and Busiro will face off in the long awaited finale of the 2022 Buganda Masaza football cup on a date that will be confirmed by His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Buddu advanced to their third successive final after dumping out two time champions Bulemeezi on away goal’s rule following a 2-all aggregate draw.

The return leg played at the Kasana (Kosovo) playground in Luweero witnessed the hosts Bulemeezi win 2-1.

Calvin Peter Emayo scored a brace for Bulemeezi whilst Denis Kalanzi got the crucial goal for Buddu, an entity coached by Ibrahim Kirya and Andrew Ssali.

Buddu had triumphed in the first leg 1-0 courtesy of dangerman Bruno Bunyaga’s strike at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Coached by the duo of Simon Peter Mugerwa and Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Busiro qualified for their second ever final following the one they played in 2019.

Busiro made the grade with a 1-0 win in the return leg over Ssingo at Ssentema playground before hundreds of passionate fans.

Akram Shafic Muzanyi scored Busiro’s all-important goal.

The first leg at the Mityana Ssaza ground had ended 3 goals apiece.

The final will be held on a date and venue that will be confirmed by His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Gomba are the record champions of this championship that only accommodates non-Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League, Uganda Cranes, U-23 and U-20 players.

The tournament is jointly sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, CBS Radio and BBS Telefaina.

Quarter-final return leg results:

Busiro 3-0 Gomba

*Busiro advanced 5-1 on aggregate

Buwekula 1-1 Bulemeezi

*Bulemeezi advanced 2-1 on aggregate

Mawokota 0-0 Buddu

*Buddu advanced 1-0 on aggregate

Ssingo 0-0 Kyaggwe

*Ssingo advanced 1-0 on aggregate

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: