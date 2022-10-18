Overview: Even with the absence of Kenyan opposition, Joseph Cwinya-ai will still face stiff competition from fellow national team golfers Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta club), US based Titus Okwong, teenager Reagan Joseph Akena (Mehta), Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Sundee Lulet (Both Jinja club), Rwandese Felix Dusabe, Ethiopian Hailay Gebrekidan and other surprise packages that could arise.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022

Round 1 : Wednesday, 19 th October

: Wednesday, 19 October Round 2 : Thursday, 20 th October

: Thursday, 20 October Round 3 : Friday, 21 st October

: Friday, 21 October Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

Joseph Cwinyaai, the defending champion of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship is keen for a successful title defense.

Cwinyaai, playing off handicap four Tooro Club golfer remains the overwhelming favourite to retain the crown that he won at Entebbe club in 2021.

Even with the absence of Kenyan opposition, he will still face stiff competition from fellow national team golfers Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta club), US based Titus Okwong, teenager Reagan Joseph Akena (Mehta), Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Sundee Lulet (Both Jinja club), Rwandese Felix Dusabe, Ethiopian Hailay Gebrekidan and other surprise packages.

Joseph Cwinyaai putts during a competition. He has been polishing his putting skills for the previous fortnight

Cwinyaai revealed that he is not under any pressure to perform in the grueling 4 rounds of 72 holes’ action.

“I am not under any sort of play. I will only play my normal game to win. Not even against the opponents but against the course” he stated.

Over the previous weeks, Cwinya-ai has been training and aggressive.

In one of the sessions at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, he shot 5-under par 67.

Last year in Entebbe, Cwinya-ai amassed a total of 287 gross in four rounds ( 75, 73, 71 and 68).

He will tee-off at 9:00 AM alongside the long driving John Paul Basabose and Frank Mugisa.

Last year’s day one leader Reagan Joseph Akena drives off at 9:50 AM with Joseph Adrapi and Alain Niyonkuru.

Akena shocked the field with 1-under par 70 to lead the way.

The first tee off among the big field of 90 plus golfers will happen at 7:40 AM as the trio of Uganda Police officer Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje and Peter Tumusiime take to the field.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura Matsiko takes on Ashvin Kananathan and Walter Tukahiirwa at 11:40 AM.

By close of the day, the famous day one leader will be determined ahead of the remaining three rounds.

Former USPA president Mark Namanya follows his ball. He will play in same group with Abraham Olupot and, Andrew Ssekibejja

David Plenderleith with his phone. He will play with Sundee Lulet and Joseph Kimani (Credit: John Batanudde)

Round two will take place on Thursday, 20th October with the third round on the subsequent day before the closure on Saturday, 22nd October.

The open was first played in 1932, won by Uganda Golf Club’s H.Davidson.

Legendary Sadi Onito (R.I.P) is the record winner with 12 titles to his name.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor of the open.

Other sponsors and partners include Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa bank, Crown Beverages Limited (Pepsi), nbs SPORT, Case Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.

Full Round 1 Draw:

Cast of winners since 1932:

