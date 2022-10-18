Overview:
Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022
- Round 1: Wednesday, 19th October
- Round 2: Thursday, 20th October
- Round 3: Friday, 21st October
- Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October
*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo
Joseph Cwinyaai, the defending champion of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship is keen for a successful title defense.
Cwinyaai, playing off handicap four Tooro Club golfer remains the overwhelming favourite to retain the crown that he won at Entebbe club in 2021.
Even with the absence of Kenyan opposition, he will still face stiff competition from fellow national team golfers Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta club), US based Titus Okwong, teenager Reagan Joseph Akena (Mehta), Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Sundee Lulet (Both Jinja club), Rwandese Felix Dusabe, Ethiopian Hailay Gebrekidan and other surprise packages.
Cwinyaai revealed that he is not under any pressure to perform in the grueling 4 rounds of 72 holes’ action.
“I am not under any sort of play. I will only play my normal game to win. Not even against the opponents but against the course” he stated.
Over the previous weeks, Cwinya-ai has been training and aggressive.
In one of the sessions at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, he shot 5-under par 67.
Last year in Entebbe, Cwinya-ai amassed a total of 287 gross in four rounds ( 75, 73, 71 and 68).
He will tee-off at 9:00 AM alongside the long driving John Paul Basabose and Frank Mugisa.
Last year’s day one leader Reagan Joseph Akena drives off at 9:50 AM with Joseph Adrapi and Alain Niyonkuru.
Akena shocked the field with 1-under par 70 to lead the way.
The first tee off among the big field of 90 plus golfers will happen at 7:40 AM as the trio of Uganda Police officer Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje and Peter Tumusiime take to the field.
Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura Matsiko takes on Ashvin Kananathan and Walter Tukahiirwa at 11:40 AM.
By close of the day, the famous day one leader will be determined ahead of the remaining three rounds.
Round two will take place on Thursday, 20th October with the third round on the subsequent day before the closure on Saturday, 22nd October.
The open was first played in 1932, won by Uganda Golf Club’s H.Davidson.
Legendary Sadi Onito (R.I.P) is the record winner with 12 titles to his name.
Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor of the open.
Other sponsors and partners include Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa bank, Crown Beverages Limited (Pepsi), nbs SPORT, Case Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.
Full Round 1 Draw:
- 7:40 AM: Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje, Peter Tumusiime
- 7:50 AM: Robert Kato, Titus Okwong, Paul Charles Rukundo
- 8:00 AM: Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale, Joseph Kasozi
- 8:10 AM: Ronnie Akorabirungi, Moshi Toko, Ibrahim Ssemakula
- 8:20 AM: Andrew Akashaba, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Abdallah Kakooza
- 8:30 AM: Conrad Odere, Andrew Atuhaire, Marvin Kagoro
- 8:40 AM: Abraham Olupot, Mark Namanya, Andrew Ssekibejja
- 8:50 AM: Nicholas Snyman, Tarzan Lubega, Joseph Bagabo
- 9:00 AM: John Paul Basabose, Frank Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyaai
- 9:10 AM: James Ategeka, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Robert Mabano
- 9:20 AM: Allan Mugisha, George Ogallo, Ivan James Sekulima
- 9:30 AM: Masaki Okajima, Rajab Sina, Alex Coutinho
- 9:40 AM: Ernest Rukundo, Mutisya Muthui, Ibrahim Bagalana
- 9:50 AM: Reagan Akena, Joseph Adrapi, Alain Niyonkuru
- 10:00 AM: Ronald Mugisha, Michael Tumusiime, Victor Oyango
- 10:10 AM: Edson Kabareebe, Kostic Nemanja, Anselm Olweny
- 10:20 AM: Victor Kalenzi, Pius Omara, Charles Odere
- 10:30 AM: David Plenderleith, Sundee Lulet, Joseph Kimani
- 10:40 AM: Ronald Muhumba, Andrew Opio, Francis Kyegarikye
- 10:50 AM: Charles Jjunju, James Ndikumana, Faruk Abubakar
- 11:00 AM: Perry Okidi, Don Gorman, Peter Kisembo
- 11:10 AM: James Eyul, Makinon Masereka, Joseph Kowa Ngobi
- 11:20 AM: Sean Kinsella, Patrick Ndase, Yusuf Muhenda
- 11:30 AM: Allan Muhereza, Edgar Muzahura, Rogers Byaruhanga
- 11:40 AM: Ashvin Kananathan, Moses Baryamujura Matsiko, Walter Tukahiirwa
- 11:50 AM: Godfrey Nsubuga, William Otieno, Alistair Sequeria
- 12:00 PM: Robert Nyanchoga, Lino Anguzu, Brian Mugabe
- 12:10 PM: Isaac Holly Ogwal, Gilbert Asiimwe, Felix Dusabe
- 12:20 PM: Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu, Fred Kimbugwe
- 12:30 PM: Brian Rwabogo, Hailay Gebrekidan, John Byabagambi
- 12:40 PM: Anthony Agaba, Paul Habyarimana, Alex Mugisha
Cast of winners since 1932:
Amateur Category:
- 1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)
- 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)
- 1939 – J.E Higginson
- 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD
- 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)
- 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)
- 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)
- 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)
- 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)
- 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD
- 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)
- 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)
- 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)
- 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)
- 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)
- 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)