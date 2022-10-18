Overview: The opening round (day 1 leader) sets the tone, pace, stamina and momentum at the golf championship. Often, there are bragging rights to this feat that either make or break the successful golfer in the box.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022

Round 1 : Wednesday, 19 th October

: Wednesday, 19 October Round 2 : Thursday, 20 th October

: Thursday, 20 October Round 3 : Friday, 21 st October

: Friday, 21 October Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

The first round (Day one) leader in any golf championship world-over is as popular as the final day winner.

The hype and pop that comes with the day one leader is breathe-taking.

As the 82nd edition of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Championship officially tees off on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, all the eyes will be on who takes this open.

Equally important will be that golfer who will carry the flag higher for the opening day.

Eng. John Byabagambi will tee off at 12:30 PM with the pair of Brian Rwabogo and Ethiopian Hailay Gebrekidan

The day one leader after the first 18 holes opens the way for the grueling 72 holes’ action.

Often, if he holds onto the pressure to better the scores, he often takes the championship.

Perhaps, when he succumbs to the pressure and huge expectations, he remains part of the history for the given championship.

Last year at Entebbe club, Mehta Golf Club’s Reagan Joseph Akena shocked the field with 1-under par 70 to lead the way after the first 18 holes.

Akena faded and missed a slot among the top 10 on the final leaderboard.

“There is definitely pressure that comes with leading on the first day. It is also joy to take the lead and grab the attention” Akena attests.

Reagan Joseph Akena smiles led the opening round at the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open

Slightly over 90 golfers with handicap 0-9 have been drawn for the first round on day one.

The pool has a lion share of Ugandans with a couple of foreign entries recorded from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Serbia, South Africa and the United States of America (USA).

The earliest tee-off will be at 7:40 AM with the long driving Aaron Mugomola playing alongside Derrick Ndatuje and Peter Tumusiime.

Ten minutes later, US based Titus Okwong, Robert Kato and Uganda Golf Club competitions secretary Paul Charles Rukundo will follow suit.

At 8 AM, the trio of Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale and Joseph Kasozi will follow them.

Defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai will tee-off at 9:00 AM alongside the long driving John Paul Basabose and Frank Mugisa.

Cwinya-ai believes that there is no pressure as he eyes a successful title defence.

“I am under no specific pressure to retain the open (2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Open title). I have done enough preparations. I have not playing against fellow golfers but against the course. Golf is unpredictable” Cwinya-ai noted.

Joseph Cwinyaai celebrates with his caddie Isaac Newton

Fresh from the seniors’ championship, Dr Alex Coutinho will play with Masaki Okajima and Rajab Sina at 9:30 AM.

Tororo Golf Club’s Anselm Olweny will tee-off at 10:10 AM. He will play with the duo of Serbian Kostic Nemanja and Edson Kabereebe.

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura Matsiko takes on Ashvin Kananathan and Walter Tukahiirwa at 11:40 AM.

Pre-tournament favorite Godfrey Nsubuga (also a national team member) from Mehta Club will face William Otieno and Alistair Sequeria at 11:50 AM.

Godfrey Nsubuga from Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi (Credit: David Isabirye)

The last tee-off group will be at 40 minutes past noon, comprising of Anthony Agaba, Paul Habyarimana and Alex Mugisha.

Round two will take place on Thursday, 20th October with the third round on the subsequent day before the closure on Saturday, 22nd October.

The open was first played in 1932, won by Uganda Golf Club’s H.Davidson.

Legendary Sadi Onito (R.I.P) is the record winner with 12 titles to his name. The dozen titles were claimed by Onito between 1976 and 1996. A member of Jinja Golf Club member, Onito was victorious in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1995, and 1996.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor of the open.

Other sponsors and partners include Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa bank, Crown Beverages Limited (Pepsi), nbs SPORT, Case Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.

Full Round 1 Draw:

7:40 AM: Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje, Peter Tumusiime

Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje, Peter Tumusiime 7:50 AM: Robert Kato, Titus Okwong, Paul Charles Rukundo

Robert Kato, Titus Okwong, Paul Charles Rukundo 8:00 AM: Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale, Joseph Kasozi

Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale, Joseph Kasozi 8:10 AM : Ronnie Akorabirungi, Moshi Toko, Ibrahim Ssemakula

: Ronnie Akorabirungi, Moshi Toko, Ibrahim Ssemakula 8:20 AM : Andrew Akashaba, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Abdallah Kakooza

: Andrew Akashaba, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Abdallah Kakooza 8:30 AM : Conrad Odere, Andrew Atuhaire, Marvin Kagoro

: Conrad Odere, Andrew Atuhaire, Marvin Kagoro 8:40 AM : Abraham Olupot, Mark Namanya, Andrew Ssekibejja

: Abraham Olupot, Mark Namanya, Andrew Ssekibejja 8:50 AM : Nicholas Snyman, Tarzan Lubega, Joseph Bagabo

: Nicholas Snyman, Tarzan Lubega, Joseph Bagabo 9:00 AM : John Paul Basabose, Frank Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyaai

: John Paul Basabose, Frank Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyaai 9:10 AM: James Ategeka, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Robert Mabano

James Ategeka, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Robert Mabano 9:20 AM: Allan Mugisha, George Ogallo, Ivan James Sekulima

Allan Mugisha, George Ogallo, Ivan James Sekulima 9:30 AM: Masaki Okajima, Rajab Sina, Alex Coutinho

Masaki Okajima, Rajab Sina, Alex Coutinho 9:40 AM: Ernest Rukundo, Mutisya Muthui, Ibrahim Bagalana

Ernest Rukundo, Mutisya Muthui, Ibrahim Bagalana 9:50 AM: Reagan Akena, Joseph Adrapi, Alain Niyonkuru

Reagan Akena, Joseph Adrapi, Alain Niyonkuru 10:00 AM: Ronald Mugisha, Michael Tumusiime, Victor Oyango

Ronald Mugisha, Michael Tumusiime, Victor Oyango 10:10 AM: Edson Kabareebe, Kostic Nemanja, Anselm Olweny

Edson Kabareebe, Kostic Nemanja, Anselm Olweny 10:20 AM : Victor Kalenzi, Pius Omara, Charles Odere

: Victor Kalenzi, Pius Omara, Charles Odere 10:30 AM: David Plenderleith, Sundee Lulet, Joseph Kimani

David Plenderleith, Sundee Lulet, Joseph Kimani 10:40 AM: Ronald Muhumba, Andrew Opio, Francis Kyegarikye

Ronald Muhumba, Andrew Opio, Francis Kyegarikye 10:50 AM: Charles Jjunju, James Ndikumana, Faruk Abubakar

Charles Jjunju, James Ndikumana, Faruk Abubakar 11:00 AM : Perry Okidi, Don Gorman, Peter Kisembo

: Perry Okidi, Don Gorman, Peter Kisembo 11:10 AM : James Eyul, Makinon Masereka, Joseph Kowa Ngobi

: James Eyul, Makinon Masereka, Joseph Kowa Ngobi 11:20 AM : Sean Kinsella, Patrick Ndase, Yusuf Muhenda

: Sean Kinsella, Patrick Ndase, Yusuf Muhenda 11:30 AM : Allan Muhereza, Edgar Muzahura, Rogers Byaruhanga

: Allan Muhereza, Edgar Muzahura, Rogers Byaruhanga 11:40 AM : Ashvin Kananathan, Moses Baryamujura Matsiko, Walter Tukahiirwa

: Ashvin Kananathan, Moses Baryamujura Matsiko, Walter Tukahiirwa 11:50 AM : Godfrey Nsubuga, William Otieno, Alistair Sequeria

: Godfrey Nsubuga, William Otieno, Alistair Sequeria 12:00 PM : Robert Nyanchoga, Lino Anguzu, Brian Mugabe

: Robert Nyanchoga, Lino Anguzu, Brian Mugabe 12:10 PM : Isaac Holly Ogwal, Gilbert Asiimwe, Felix Dusabe

: Isaac Holly Ogwal, Gilbert Asiimwe, Felix Dusabe 12:20 PM : Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu, Fred Kimbugwe

: Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu, Fred Kimbugwe 12:30 PM: Brian Rwabogo, Hailay Gebrekidan, John Byabagambi

Brian Rwabogo, Hailay Gebrekidan, John Byabagambi 12:40 PM: Anthony Agaba, Paul Habyarimana, Alex Mugisha

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category: