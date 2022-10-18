Overview:
The opening round (day 1 leader) sets the tone, pace, stamina and momentum at the golf championship. Often, there are bragging rights to this feat that either make or break the successful golfer in the box.
Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022
- Round 1: Wednesday, 19th October
- Round 2: Thursday, 20th October
- Round 3: Friday, 21st October
- Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October
*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo
The first round (Day one) leader in any golf championship world-over is as popular as the final day winner.
The hype and pop that comes with the day one leader is breathe-taking.
Often, there are bragging rights to this feat that either make or break the successful golfer in the box.
As the 82nd edition of the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Championship officially tees off on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, all the eyes will be on who takes this open.
Equally important will be that golfer who will carry the flag higher for the opening day.
The day one leader after the first 18 holes opens the way for the grueling 72 holes’ action.
He sets the tone, pace, stamina and momentum at the championship.
Often, if he holds onto the pressure to better the scores, he often takes the championship.
Perhaps, when he succumbs to the pressure and huge expectations, he remains part of the history for the given championship.
Last year at Entebbe club, Mehta Golf Club’s Reagan Joseph Akena shocked the field with 1-under par 70 to lead the way after the first 18 holes.
Akena faded and missed a slot among the top 10 on the final leaderboard.
“There is definitely pressure that comes with leading on the first day. It is also joy to take the lead and grab the attention” Akena attests.
Slightly over 90 golfers with handicap 0-9 have been drawn for the first round on day one.
The pool has a lion share of Ugandans with a couple of foreign entries recorded from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Serbia, South Africa and the United States of America (USA).
The earliest tee-off will be at 7:40 AM with the long driving Aaron Mugomola playing alongside Derrick Ndatuje and Peter Tumusiime.
Ten minutes later, US based Titus Okwong, Robert Kato and Uganda Golf Club competitions secretary Paul Charles Rukundo will follow suit.
At 8 AM, the trio of Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale and Joseph Kasozi will follow them.
Defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai will tee-off at 9:00 AM alongside the long driving John Paul Basabose and Frank Mugisa.
Cwinya-ai believes that there is no pressure as he eyes a successful title defence.
“I am under no specific pressure to retain the open (2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Open title). I have done enough preparations. I have not playing against fellow golfers but against the course. Golf is unpredictable” Cwinya-ai noted.
Fresh from the seniors’ championship, Dr Alex Coutinho will play with Masaki Okajima and Rajab Sina at 9:30 AM.
Tororo Golf Club’s Anselm Olweny will tee-off at 10:10 AM. He will play with the duo of Serbian Kostic Nemanja and Edson Kabereebe.
Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura Matsiko takes on Ashvin Kananathan and Walter Tukahiirwa at 11:40 AM.
Pre-tournament favorite Godfrey Nsubuga (also a national team member) from Mehta Club will face William Otieno and Alistair Sequeria at 11:50 AM.
The last tee-off group will be at 40 minutes past noon, comprising of Anthony Agaba, Paul Habyarimana and Alex Mugisha.
Round two will take place on Thursday, 20th October with the third round on the subsequent day before the closure on Saturday, 22nd October.
The open was first played in 1932, won by Uganda Golf Club’s H.Davidson.
Legendary Sadi Onito (R.I.P) is the record winner with 12 titles to his name. The dozen titles were claimed by Onito between 1976 and 1996. A member of Jinja Golf Club member, Onito was victorious in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1995, and 1996.
Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor of the open.
Other sponsors and partners include Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, absa bank, Crown Beverages Limited (Pepsi), nbs SPORT, Case Medicare, HK Properties and Motorola.
Full Round 1 Draw:
- 7:40 AM: Aaron Mugomola, Derrick Ndatuje, Peter Tumusiime
- 7:50 AM: Robert Kato, Titus Okwong, Paul Charles Rukundo
- 8:00 AM: Josef Salani, Hillary Rubaale, Joseph Kasozi
- 8:10 AM: Ronnie Akorabirungi, Moshi Toko, Ibrahim Ssemakula
- 8:20 AM: Andrew Akashaba, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Abdallah Kakooza
- 8:30 AM: Conrad Odere, Andrew Atuhaire, Marvin Kagoro
- 8:40 AM: Abraham Olupot, Mark Namanya, Andrew Ssekibejja
- 8:50 AM: Nicholas Snyman, Tarzan Lubega, Joseph Bagabo
- 9:00 AM: John Paul Basabose, Frank Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyaai
- 9:10 AM: James Ategeka, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Robert Mabano
- 9:20 AM: Allan Mugisha, George Ogallo, Ivan James Sekulima
- 9:30 AM: Masaki Okajima, Rajab Sina, Alex Coutinho
- 9:40 AM: Ernest Rukundo, Mutisya Muthui, Ibrahim Bagalana
- 9:50 AM: Reagan Akena, Joseph Adrapi, Alain Niyonkuru
- 10:00 AM: Ronald Mugisha, Michael Tumusiime, Victor Oyango
- 10:10 AM: Edson Kabareebe, Kostic Nemanja, Anselm Olweny
- 10:20 AM: Victor Kalenzi, Pius Omara, Charles Odere
- 10:30 AM: David Plenderleith, Sundee Lulet, Joseph Kimani
- 10:40 AM: Ronald Muhumba, Andrew Opio, Francis Kyegarikye
- 10:50 AM: Charles Jjunju, James Ndikumana, Faruk Abubakar
- 11:00 AM: Perry Okidi, Don Gorman, Peter Kisembo
- 11:10 AM: James Eyul, Makinon Masereka, Joseph Kowa Ngobi
- 11:20 AM: Sean Kinsella, Patrick Ndase, Yusuf Muhenda
- 11:30 AM: Allan Muhereza, Edgar Muzahura, Rogers Byaruhanga
- 11:40 AM: Ashvin Kananathan, Moses Baryamujura Matsiko, Walter Tukahiirwa
- 11:50 AM: Godfrey Nsubuga, William Otieno, Alistair Sequeria
- 12:00 PM: Robert Nyanchoga, Lino Anguzu, Brian Mugabe
- 12:10 PM: Isaac Holly Ogwal, Gilbert Asiimwe, Felix Dusabe
- 12:20 PM: Patrick Niyomwungeri, Collins Bulafu, Fred Kimbugwe
- 12:30 PM: Brian Rwabogo, Hailay Gebrekidan, John Byabagambi
- 12:40 PM: Anthony Agaba, Paul Habyarimana, Alex Mugisha
Cast of winners since 1932:
Amateur Category:
- 1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)
- 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)
- 1939 – J.E Higginson
- 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD
- 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)
- 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabale Golf Club)
- 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)
- 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)
- 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)
- 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD
- 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)
- 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)
- 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)
- 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)
- 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)
- 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)