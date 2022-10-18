Defender Paul Lule has made the final squad that will represent Uganda at the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender was a surprise omission on the squad that featured at the COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship in South Africa two weeks ago.

The rock solid defender who features for Buganda Royal Beach Soccer Club is however back to the team fold.

He is part of the final Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations twelve-man squad named by Sand Cranes Head Coach Angelo Schrinizi on Tuesday morning.

The squad named has two goalkeepers, five defenders and five for wards.

The team flies out Tuesday night (9PM) to Maputo, Mozambique where the tournament will be played between 21st-28th October.

The Sand Cranes are in Group B alongside depending Champions Senegal, Mauritania and Egypt.

It should be noted that this is the second time Uganda is qualifying for the final tournament.

In the last edition, Uganda on their debut played all the way to the semifinals before getting ejected by eventually winners Senegal.

Final Squad for Beach Soccer AFCON

Goalkeepers

Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal BSC), Meddie Kibirige (St. Lawrence BSC)

Defenders

Jonathan Kikonyogo (St. Lawrence BSC), Allan Katwe (St. Lawrence BSC), Sharifu Opuuli (Mutoola BSC), Paul Lule (Buganda Royal BSC), Joshua Lubwama Letti (St. Lawrence BSC)

Forwards

Baker Lukooya (St. Lawrence BSC), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal BSC), Godfrey Lwesibawa (Buganda Royal BSC), Brian Nkuubi (St. Lawrence BSC), Isma Kawawulo (MUBS BSC),