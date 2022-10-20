Overview: Each day of a golf championship world-over comes with its own dynamics, demands, expectations and dimensions

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open:

Round 1: Wednesday, 19th October (Completed)

Round 2: Thursday, 20th October

Round 3: Friday, 21st October

Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

It is the second day of the 82nd edition of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course on Thursday, October 20.

The field of over 90 participants will play another grueling 18 holes to complete 36, half of the total 72 holes that will shall have been played by the final round on Saturday, 22nd October.

It is still too early to predict the champion of 2022 as mouth-watering golf awaits the golfers in all the four rounds.

Each day of a golf championship world-over comes with its own dynamics, demands, expectations and dimensions.

The pressure keeps mounting by each passing round as the golfers look forward to better their different scores from the previous rounds.

Ibrahim Ssemakula with the approach shot from the bunker. With the green pins changed, golfers will have different approach shots | Credit: John Batanudde

The course conditions are also expected to vary. Day one was sunny, not windy with relatively fast greens.

The greens were cut last night and therefore expected to be a little bit faster than on day one.

Weather remains unpredictable as good health, sickness or death.

Definitely, as the norm has been since the ladies open, the pin-positions will be altered and this automatically calls for varying approach shots from the day one display.

Andrew Ssekibejja, the day one leader at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Championship | Credit: David Isabirye

Day one leader Andrew Ssekibejja is unfazed about the boiling pressure.

“I am not bothered by the pressure of leading. This is my home course and I need to just maintain my A-game until the final round on Saturday” Ssekibejja notes.

Day one had a rare hole-in-one shot from the long driving John Paul Basabose on the par 3 hole 15.

Can Basabose or anybody else replicate the form of day.

This is surely a wild guess. Enjoy the fantastic round of golf.

The approach shot to the greens by golfers during the opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Open championship | Credit: Don Mugabi

Full Draw for Day 2:

7:30 AM : Alex Mugisha, Paul Habyarimana

: Alex Mugisha, Paul Habyarimana 7:40 AM : Anthony Agaba, John Byabagambi

: Anthony Agaba, John Byabagambi 7:50 AM : Hailay Gebrekidan, Marvin Kagoro, Fred Kimbugwe

: Hailay Gebrekidan, Marvin Kagoro, Fred Kimbugwe 8:00 AM : Collins Bulafu, Patrick Niyomwungeri, Felix Dusabe

: Collins Bulafu, Patrick Niyomwungeri, Felix Dusabe 8:10 AM: Gilbert Asiimwe, Brian Mugabe, Lino Anguzu

Gilbert Asiimwe, Brian Mugabe, Lino Anguzu 8:20 AM: Robert Nyanchoga, William Otieno, Godfrey Nsubuga

8:30 AM : Walter Tukahiirwa, Moses Baryamujura Matisko, Ashvin Kananathan

: Walter Tukahiirwa, Moses Baryamujura Matisko, Ashvin Kananathan 8:40 AM: Rogers Byaruhanga, Edgar Muzahura, Allan Muhereza

Rogers Byaruhanga, Edgar Muzahura, Allan Muhereza 8:50 AM : Yusuf Muhenda, Patrick Ndase, Sean Kinsella

: Yusuf Muhenda, Patrick Ndase, Sean Kinsella 9:00 AM: Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Makinon Masereka, James Eyul

Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Makinon Masereka, James Eyul 9:10 AM : Peter Kisembo, Don Gorman, Perry Okidi

: Peter Kisembo, Don Gorman, Perry Okidi 9:20 AM : Faruk Abubakar, James Ndikumana, Charles Jjunju

: Faruk Abubakar, James Ndikumana, Charles Jjunju 9:30 AM: Francis Kyegarikye, Andrew Opio, Ronald Muhumba

Francis Kyegarikye, Andrew Opio, Ronald Muhumba 9:40 AM: Joseph Kimani, Sundee Lulet, David Plenderleith

Joseph Kimani, Sundee Lulet, David Plenderleith 9:50 AM: Charles Odere, Pius Omara, Victor Kalenzi

Charles Odere, Pius Omara, Victor Kalenzi 10:00 AM : Anselm Olweny, Nemanja Kostic, Edson Kabareebe

: Anselm Olweny, Nemanja Kostic, Edson Kabareebe 10:10 AM: Victor Oyango, Michael Tumusiime, Ronald Mugisha

10:20 AM : Alain Niyonkuru, Joseph Adrapi, Reagan Akena

: Alain Niyonkuru, Joseph Adrapi, Reagan Akena 10:30 AM : Ibrahim Bagalana, Mutisya Muthui, Ernest Rukundo

: Ibrahim Bagalana, Mutisya Muthui, Ernest Rukundo 10:40 AM : Alex Coutinho, Rajab Sina, Masaki Okajima

: Alex Coutinho, Rajab Sina, Masaki Okajima 10:50 AM: Ivan James Sekulima, George Ogallo, Allan Mugisha

11:00 AM: Robert Mabano, Emmanuel Kamugisha, James Ategeka

Robert Mabano, Emmanuel Kamugisha, James Ategeka 11:10 AM : Joseph Cwinya-ai, Frank Mugisa, John Paul Basabose

: Joseph Cwinya-ai, Frank Mugisa, John Paul Basabose 11:20 AM : Joseph Bagabo, Tarzan Lubega, Nicholaas Snyman

: Joseph Bagabo, Tarzan Lubega, Nicholaas Snyman 11:30 AM : Andrew Ssekibejja, Mark Namanya, Abraham Olupot

: Andrew Ssekibejja, Mark Namanya, Abraham Olupot 11:40 AM : Andrew Atuhaire, Conrad Odere, Brian Rwabwogo

: Andrew Atuhaire, Conrad Odere, Brian Rwabwogo 11:50 AM: Abdallah Kakooza, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Andrew Akashaba

Abdallah Kakooza, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Andrew Akashaba 12:00 PM : Ibrahim Ssemakula, Moshi Toko, Joseph Kasozi

: Ibrahim Ssemakula, Moshi Toko, Joseph Kasozi 12:10 PM : Ronnie Akorabirungi, Hillary Rubaale, Josef Salani

: Ronnie Akorabirungi, Hillary Rubaale, Josef Salani 12:20 PM: Paul Charles Rukundo, Titus Okwong, Robert Kato

Paul Charles Rukundo, Titus Okwong, Robert Kato 12:30 PM: Peter Tumusiime, Derrick Ndatuje, Aaron Mugomola

Leader of day one Andrew Ssekibejja smiles after a successful putt | Credit: John Batanudde

Top 15 Leaderboard (Day 1):

1 – Andrew Ssekibejja – 71

2 – Michael Tumusiime – 72

3 – Edson Kabareebe – 74

T4 – Felix Dusabe – 75

Godfrey Nsubuga – 75

6 – John Paul Basabose – 76

7 – Ibrahim Bagalana – 77

8 – Joseph Kasozi – 78

T9 – Brian Mugabe – 79

Allan Mugisha – 79

T11 – Aaron Mugomola – 80

Joseph Cwinya-ai – 80

Ivan James Sekulima – 80

T14 – Moses Baryamujura – 81

Ronald Mugisha – 81

Robert Nyachoga – 81

A golfer positions self before teeing off on day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club) 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

– Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

– John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club) 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)