Overview: Joseph Cwinya-ai, the defending champion and pre-tournament outright favourite struck a phenomenal 3-under 69 to recover from the opening day blues where he scored 8-over 80.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open:

Round 1: Wednesday, 19 th October (Completed)

Wednesday, 19 October (Completed) Round 2: Thursday, 20 th October (Completed)

Thursday, 20 October (Completed) Round 3: Friday, 21 st October

Friday, 21 October Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

*Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

The third round during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open championship teed off on Friday morning at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

The 90 plus golfers are in contention for the coveted prize as they make 54 holes.

The earliest players swung into action at 7:30 AM with Dr Alex Coutinho and Joseph Bagabo, followed by the duo of Tarzan Lubega and Yusuf Muhenda.

Michael Tumusiime aims for the pin on the greens at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf resort and spa course | Credit: John Batanudde

Pressure groups:

The third pressure group will tee-off at 12:10 PM with Rwandese Felix Dusabe, John Paul Basabose and Brian Mugabe.

Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga is in the same pool as Uganda Golf Club’s Ibrahim Bagalana and Kinyara’s Joseph Kasozi, starting by 12:20 PM.

The main pressure group will tee-off at 12:30 PM with the defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai, 2022 day one leader Andrew Ssekibejja and the current leader of the open, Michael Tumusiime.

Tumusiime revealed that he will handle the pressure that comes at being on the top.

“It is a hole by hole affair. One stroke matters at a time, I am set for action, not under any sort of pressure” Tumusiime who takes a two shot lead stated.

Andrew Ssekibejja off the tee on day two at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi

Home club artisan member Ssekibejja believes that the home support will inspire him.

“I like to play for the crowd. I know they will be behind me and I do not want to disappoint them” Ssekibejja noted.

Cwinya-ai, the defending champion and pre-tournament outright favorite struck a phenomenal 3-under 69 to recover from the opening day blues where he scored 8-over 80.

He has also confirmed to change the playing strategy coming to the final 36 holes.

Joseph Cwinya-ai scored 3-under 69 during round 2 of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open for the best score on day two | Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi

“On day one and two, I was playing against the course. Now, I am playing against the opponents. Definitely, my strategy will change. I have discussed a lot with my management team” he noted.

Bruce Gumoshabe, a caddie of South African golfer Nicholaas Synman. Synman is in the same group as Moshi Toko and Abdallah Kakooza teeing off at 11:20 AM | Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi

A female caddie on business at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi

Having played 36 holes over Wednesday and Thursday during the first and second rounds respectively, the field will complete the 54 holes on Friday ahead of Saturday’s epic climax.

As well, on Friday, the golfers will also engage in the longest drive contest on hole 13 sponsored by HTC Hub.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager brand is the main sponsor for the open.

Full Draw for Day 3:

7:30 AM: Alex Coutinho, Joseph Bagabo

Alex Coutinho, Joseph Bagabo 7:40 AM: Tarzan Lubega, Yusuf Muhenda

Tarzan Lubega, Yusuf Muhenda 7:50 AM: James Ategeka, James Eyul, Sean Kinsella

James Ategeka, James Eyul, Sean Kinsella 8:00 AM : Hillary Rubaale, William Otieno, Perry Okidi

: Hillary Rubaale, William Otieno, Perry Okidi 8:10 AM: Francis Kyegarikye, Mutisya Muthui, Robert Mabano

Francis Kyegarikye, Mutisya Muthui, Robert Mabano 8:20 AM: Patrick Niyomwungeri, Brian Rwabwogo, Abraham Olupot

Patrick Niyomwungeri, Brian Rwabwogo, Abraham Olupot 8:30 AM : Derrick Ndatuje, Marvin Kagoro, Andrew Atuhaire

: Derrick Ndatuje, Marvin Kagoro, Andrew Atuhaire 8:40 AM : Alex Mugisha, Masaki Okajima, Don Gorman

: Alex Mugisha, Masaki Okajima, Don Gorman 8:50 AM : Victor Kalenzi, Peter Kisembo, Charles Odere

: Victor Kalenzi, Peter Kisembo, Charles Odere 9:00 AM : Walter Tukahiirwa, Namanja Kostic, Conrad Odere

: Walter Tukahiirwa, Namanja Kostic, Conrad Odere 9:10 AM : Joseph Adrapi, Andrew Opio, Ronald Muhumba

: Joseph Adrapi, Andrew Opio, Ronald Muhumba 9:20 AM : John Byabagambi, Alain Niyonkuru, Mark Namanya

: John Byabagambi, Alain Niyonkuru, Mark Namanya 9:30 AM : Rajab Sina, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Sundee Lulet

: Rajab Sina, John Ayebale Musiimenta, Sundee Lulet 9:40 AM : Lino Anguzu, Edgar Muzahura, Anselm Olweny

: Lino Anguzu, Edgar Muzahura, Anselm Olweny 9:50 AM : Patrick Ndase, Paul Habyarimana, Fred Kimbugwe

: Patrick Ndase, Paul Habyarimana, Fred Kimbugwe 10:00 AM : Josef Salani, Joseph Kimani, Moses Baryamujura Matisko

: Josef Salani, Joseph Kimani, Moses Baryamujura Matisko 10:10 AM : Collins Bulafu, Paul Charles Rukundo, Anthony Agaba

: Collins Bulafu, Paul Charles Rukundo, Anthony Agaba 10:20 AM: Andrew Akashaba, Peter Tumusiime, Faruk Abubakar

Andrew Akashaba, Peter Tumusiime, Faruk Abubakar 10:30 AM : Rogers Byaruhanga, Allan Muhereza, David Plenderleith

: Rogers Byaruhanga, Allan Muhereza, David Plenderleith 10:40 AM : George Ogallo, Allan Mugisha, Ernest Rukundo

: George Ogallo, Allan Mugisha, Ernest Rukundo 10:50 AM : Gilbert Asiimwe, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Makinon Masereka

: Gilbert Asiimwe, Emmanuel Kamugisha, Makinon Masereka 11:00 AM: Ronnie Akorabirungi, Charles Jjunju, Robert Kato

Ronnie Akorabirungi, Charles Jjunju, Robert Kato 11:10 AM: Hailay Gebrekidan, Robert Nyanchoga, Frank Mugisa

Hailay Gebrekidan, Robert Nyanchoga, Frank Mugisa 11:20 AM : Moshi Toko, Abdallah Kakooza, Nicolaas Snyman

: Moshi Toko, Abdallah Kakooza, Nicolaas Snyman 11:30 AM: James Ndikumana, Pius Omara, Victor Oyango

James Ndikumana, Pius Omara, Victor Oyango 11:40 AM: Ashvin Kananathan, Ronald Mugisha, Titus Okwong

Ashvin Kananathan, Ronald Mugisha, Titus Okwong 11:50 AM: Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Ibrahim Ssemakula, Ivan James Sekulima

Joseph Kowa Ngobi, Ibrahim Ssemakula, Ivan James Sekulima 12:00 PM: Reagan Akena, Aaron Mugomola, Edson Kabareebe

Reagan Akena, Aaron Mugomola, Edson Kabareebe 12:10 PM: Felix Dusabe, John Paul Basabose, Brian Mugabe

Felix Dusabe, John Paul Basabose, Brian Mugabe 12:20 PM: Godfrey Nsubuga, Ibrahim Bagalana, Joseph Kasozi

Godfrey Nsubuga, Ibrahim Bagalana, Joseph Kasozi 12:30 PM: Joseph Cwinya-ai, Andrew Ssekibejja, Michael Tumusiime

Leaderboard (Top 15) – After 2 Rounds:

1 – Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 72, 73 (145)

2 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Vctoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 71, 76 (147)

3 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 69 (149)

4 – Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club) – 78, 73 (151)

T5 – Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda Golf Club) – 77, 75 (152)

Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 75, 77 (152)

7 – Brian Mugabe (Entebbe Club) – 79, 74 (153)

T8 – John Paul Basabose (Uganda Golf Club) – 76, 82 (158)

Felix Dusabe (Kigali, Rwanda) – 75, 83 (158)

Edson Kabareebe (Kabale Sports Club) – 74, 84 (158)

11 – Aaron Mugomola (Entebbe Club) – 80, 79 (159)

12 – Reagan Akena (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 83, 78 (161)

13 – Ivan James Ssekulima (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 80, 82 (162)

T14 – Ibrahim Ssemakula – 84, 79 (163)

Joseph Kowa Ngobi (Jinja Club) – 82, 81 (163)

A golfer positions self before putting on day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club) 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

– Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

– John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club) 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)