Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:

Leader after 3 Rounds:

Andrew Ssekibejja has regained the lead during the final bend of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open at the par-71 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

The handicap four artisan golfer at the host club played the joint best score on the third day of action played under sunny conditions on Friday, 21st October 2022.

Ssekibejja also the day one famous leader scored 3-over par 75, same score as 7th placed Joseph Reagan Akena from Mehta golf club, Lugazi.

“Today, I played according to plan. The fans also pushed me throughout. There are 18 holes to play and intend to remain composed for the remaining holes” Ssekibejja who was cheered on by a big crowd remarked.

Ssekibejja registered 13 par scores on holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

He nearly missed an eagle on par 5 hole 13 but settled for his only birdie with 4 bogie scores on 7, 9, 10 and 12.

Day two leader Michael Tumusiime scored 8-over 80 and chases Ssekibejja by three strokes.

Joseph Cwinyaai looks at the pin after a putt | Credit: Don Mugabi

Defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai is 5 strokes off the pace from the leader.

Cwinya-ai scored 6-over 78 with 4 birdies on holes 5, 8, 14 and 16.

The main pressure group on the final day will tee off at 12:50 PM.

Godfrey Nsubuga walks on the course | Credit: Don Mugabi

National team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga joins Ssekibejja, Tumusiime and Cwinya-ai in the pressure group.

Nsubuga scored 4-over 76 and has now amassed 228 strokes in 54 holes, 6 off Ssekibejja.

Meanwhile, the course at Serena will be crowded since the subsidiary section will join to spice up the final day of action.

The longest drive contest played on Friday was won by Aaron Mugomola.

A caddie wets the duster | Credit: Don Mugabi

Leaderboard (Top 16):

1 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 71, 76, 75 (222)

2 – Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 72, 73, 80 (225)

3 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 69, 78 (227)

4 – Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 75, 77, 76 (228)

T5 – Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club) – 78, 73, 81 (232)

Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda Golf Club) – 77, 75, 80 (232)

7 – Reagan Joseph Akena (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 83, 78, 75 (236)

T8 – Brian Mugabe (Entebbe Club) – 79, 74, 85 (238)

John Paul Basabose (Uganda Golf Club) – 76, 82, 80 (238)

Felix Dusabe (Kigali Club, Rwanda) – 75, 83, 80 (238)

T11 – Titus Okwong – 84, 80, 78 (242)

Edson Kabareebe (Kabale Sports Club) – 74, 4, 84 (242)

13 – Ivan James Sekulima (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 74, 84, 84 (242)

14 – Aaron Mugomola (Entebbe Club) – 80, 79, 87 (246)

T15 – Joseph Kowa Ngobi (Jinja Club) – 82, 81, 84 (247)

Robert Nyanchoga (Royal Nairobi Golf Club) – 81, 87, 79 (247)

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category: