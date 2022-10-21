Overview:
Andrew Ssekibejja registered 13 par scores on holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 during round 3. He nearly missed an eagle on par 5 hole 13 but settled for his only birdie with 4 bogie scores on 7, 9, 10 and 12.
Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022:
Leader after 3 Rounds:
- Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 71, 76, 75 (222)
Andrew Ssekibejja has regained the lead during the final bend of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open at the par-71 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.
The handicap four artisan golfer at the host club played the joint best score on the third day of action played under sunny conditions on Friday, 21st October 2022.
Ssekibejja also the day one famous leader scored 3-over par 75, same score as 7th placed Joseph Reagan Akena from Mehta golf club, Lugazi.
“Today, I played according to plan. The fans also pushed me throughout. There are 18 holes to play and intend to remain composed for the remaining holes” Ssekibejja who was cheered on by a big crowd remarked.
Ssekibejja registered 13 par scores on holes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.
He nearly missed an eagle on par 5 hole 13 but settled for his only birdie with 4 bogie scores on 7, 9, 10 and 12.
Day two leader Michael Tumusiime scored 8-over 80 and chases Ssekibejja by three strokes.
Defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai is 5 strokes off the pace from the leader.
Cwinya-ai scored 6-over 78 with 4 birdies on holes 5, 8, 14 and 16.
The main pressure group on the final day will tee off at 12:50 PM.
National team golfer Godfrey Nsubuga joins Ssekibejja, Tumusiime and Cwinya-ai in the pressure group.
Nsubuga scored 4-over 76 and has now amassed 228 strokes in 54 holes, 6 off Ssekibejja.
Meanwhile, the course at Serena will be crowded since the subsidiary section will join to spice up the final day of action.
The longest drive contest played on Friday was won by Aaron Mugomola.
Leaderboard (Top 16):
- 1 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 71, 76, 75 (222)
- 2 – Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 72, 73, 80 (225)
- 3 – Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 69, 78 (227)
- 4 – Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 75, 77, 76 (228)
- T5 – Joseph Kasozi (Kinyara Golf Club) – 78, 73, 81 (232)
- Ibrahim Bagalana (Uganda Golf Club) – 77, 75, 80 (232)
- 7 – Reagan Joseph Akena (Mehta Golf Club, Lugazi) – 83, 78, 75 (236)
- T8 – Brian Mugabe (Entebbe Club) – 79, 74, 85 (238)
- John Paul Basabose (Uganda Golf Club) – 76, 82, 80 (238)
- Felix Dusabe (Kigali Club, Rwanda) – 75, 83, 80 (238)
- T11 – Titus Okwong – 84, 80, 78 (242)
- Edson Kabareebe (Kabale Sports Club) – 74, 4, 84 (242)
- 13 – Ivan James Sekulima (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa) – 74, 84, 84 (242)
- 14 – Aaron Mugomola (Entebbe Club) – 80, 79, 87 (246)
- T15 – Joseph Kowa Ngobi (Jinja Club) – 82, 81, 84 (247)
- Robert Nyanchoga (Royal Nairobi Golf Club) – 81, 87, 79 (247)
Cast of winners since 1932:
Amateur Category:
- 1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)
- 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)
- 1939 – J.E Higginson
- 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD
- 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)
- 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)
- 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)
- 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)
- 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)
- 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1969 – M.Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)
- 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)
- 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)
- 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD
- 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 1990– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)
- 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)
- 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)
- 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)
- 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)
- 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)
- 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)
- 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)
- 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)
- 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)
- 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)
- 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)