

Zambia’s Leroy and Urshlla Gomes have sealed the 2022 Africa Rally Championship title.

More phenomenally, winning it in the final round at home in Zambia.

The racing couple capped what has been an outstanding ARC contest with a second place finish in the weekend Zambia International Rally to clinch the coveted title.

The crew entered the ARC season finale with a 21-point advantage over their rival Karan Patel from Kenya. They only needed to score ten points from the event.

Leroy and Urshlla during the Pearl rally in Uganda

The Zambian crew showed intent from the go competing squarely to the final stage.

It was the Kenyan crew Karen/Tauseef that took the overall rally win.

Leroy and Urshlla have sealed the title with 150 points; 15 points more than Patel.

Their season contention saw them claim one victory in Ivory Coast and five second place finishes (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia).

It was the second ARC attempt for the crew having lost the title to Kenya’s Manvir Baryan in 2017.

They now become the fifth Zambian team to ever win the ARC title after Satwant Singh, Muna Singh, Muhammed Essa and Jassy Singh.

More details about the victory will come in later.