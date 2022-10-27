Overview: Irene Nakalembe is among the 13 Ugandan professionals who have made the cut and will partake of the Shs 97,500,000/= total kitty.

Uganda’s female professional golfer Irene Nakalembe made history by becoming the first lady to make the cut at the Tusker Malt Uganda Pro Open championship.

Nakalembe is among the successful 30-plus golfers who have made the cut (+8) at the annual open whose 2022 edition is happening at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

After registering 8-over par on the opening round, Nakalembe staged a decent display to play a course-level score (72 gross) on day two.

Irene Nakalembe putts during round two of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

She was outstanding with 4 birdies; two apiece on the front and back nine.

Her first birdie came on the par-4 hole 1, then the par 3 hole 7, par 4 hole 12, and par 5 hole 13.

The Entebbe-based professional registered a total of 10 par scores on holes 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 14, 16, and 17.

The grey patches came on holes 6, 11, 15, and 18 where she registered bogies.

Nakalembe attributes her success to hard work and belief.

Female golf professional Irene Nakalembe made her debut at the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open with the treasured cut | Credit: Kawowo Sports

“It has been purely due to hard work and belief. After playing 8 over on day one, I did not rest. There was hope of improvement for the second round,” Nakalembe noted.

She is among the 13 Ugandan professionals who have made the cut and will partake of the Shs 97,500,000/= total kitty.

The others are Ronald Rugumayo, Adolf Muhumuza, Deus Willy Kitata, Grace Kasango, Ibrahim Bagalana, Silver Opio, Phillip Kasozi, Marvin Kibirige, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Brian Toolit, Abraham Ainamani and David Kamulindwa.

Another female pro golfer Flavia Namakula missed the cut after two rounds.

Female professional golfer Flavia Namakula reads the line with her caddie. | Credit: Don Mugabi

Namakula played 13-over 85 on the opening day and improved to 6-over 78 on day two.

Zimbabwe professional golfer Robson Chinhoi maintained his lead after two rounds with -5 (139) in 36 holes. He is 2 strokes ahead of Nigerian Bako Kamalu.

Round three of the open will happen on Friday, 28th October 2022 as the golfers play another 18 holes to make it 54.

Nakalembe will play in the same group as Brian Toolit and Tadeo Rodell Gaita at 9:20 AM.

In total, 72 holes will be played by the end of the fourth round on Saturday, 29th October 2022.

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: