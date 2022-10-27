Overview: The main pressure group ahead of round three will tee off at 10:50 AM with Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe), Bako Kamalu (Nigeria) and Dismas Indiza Anyonyi (Kenya).

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Leader after 36 Holes:

Robson Chinhoi (Royal Harare Golf Club, Zimbabwe) – 69, 70 (139)

Runners up:

Bako Kamalu (IBB International Golf & Country Club, Nigeria) – 73, 68 (141)

Zimbabwe pro golfer Robson Chinhoi remains top of the leaderboard after day two (36 holes) of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro open.

The second round was played on Thursday, October 27 at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and spa.

Robson Chinhoi smiles a successful shot on day two of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open | Credit: Kawowo Sports

The member of Royal Harare Golf Club played 2-under 70 during the competitive second round of action under sunny conditions.

He registered 7 birdies on holes 2, 8, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17 with 7 par scores as well on holes 1, 3, 4, 7, 9, 11 and 18.

His game had 3 bogies on holes 5, 6 and 12 with a double bogie on 13.

A day earlier, he had opened with 3-under 69.

“I had a finish good finish for the last 4 holes on the back nine. I want to better my scores coming to the third round” the aggressive Zimbabwean remarked after a par on the 19th green.

Nigerian Bako Kamalu posted round two’s best score; 4-under 68 to better his 1-over score on day one.

Bako Kamalu aims for the pin | Credit: Kawowo Sports

The member of IBB International Golf & Country Club in Abuja city recorded three birdies (4, 10, 12) with 2 eye-catching eagles on two par-5 holes 8 and 17.

He had 10 pars on holes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 13, 14, 15 with 3 bogies on holes 7, 16 and 18.

Bako who turned professional in 2015 hailed his swing for the perfect round of golf.

“Today was just perfect” he sighed moments after his final ball on the 18.

“The swing was very well and I want to replicate the form I had today as we head to round 3 and 4” he added.

Legendary Kenyan professional Dismas Indiza Anyonyi slipped to third despite an improve 2-under score during round two to better his level score on day one.

Ronald Rugumayo is the best Ugandan thus far and among the two nationals in the top 10 after 36 holes of action.

The 2017 national amateur open champion had 3 birdies (3,11 and 17) with an eagle on 8. He had 11 pars (1, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18) with bogie scores on 2, 6, 7.

Snow Greg (Kenya), Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe), Samuel Chege Njoroge (Kenya), Ignatius Mketekete (Zimbabwe), Ngugi Njuguna (Kenya) and Adolf Muhumuza (Uganda) complete the top ten.

Joshua Seale who had a dismissal opening round (with 7 over-79) was the among the most improved player, moving up 29 places with 2-under 70.

Caddied by the father Bert Seale, Joshua is now tied for 12th like US based Ugandan Willy Deus Kitata as well as the Kenyan duo of Simon Mburu Ngige and Jacob Okello.

Zimbabwean professional Nevy Milazi improved 18 places to 16th place.

Bert Seale, father to professional golfer Joshua Seale (right) | Credit: Kawowo Sports

Female golf professional Irene Nakalembe made her debut at the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open with the treasured cut | Credit: Kawowo Sports

Impressive debutants:

Ugandans Grace Kasango, Marvin Kibirige and Irene Nakalembe (female golfer) all made the cut at their Uganda pro open debuts.

In total, 13 Ugandan professionals made the cut ahead of the grueling 2 rounds which climax on Saturday, 29th October 2022.

Round three comes on Friday, 28th October for another 18 holes’ action.

The main pressure group will tee off at 10:50 AM with Chinhoi, Bako and Indiza.

The second pressure group will have Muyambo, Snow and Rugumayo, teeing off at 10:40 AM.

Nyasha Muyambo from Zimbabwe walks alongside the caddie | Credit: Don Mugabi

The total kitty staked by the sponsors is Shs 97,500,000 that will be shared amongst the successful 30 golfers (including ties).

The winner is assured of 21% (21,000,000) with the runners up taking 14% (14,000,000/=).

The 30th positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds (at least Shs 820,000/=).

Ibrahim Bagalana is the best amateur and made the cut | Credit: Don Mugabi

Leaderboard after 36 holes (Day 2)

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals: