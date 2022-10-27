Overview: Joshua Seale is a former winner of the Uganda Golf Pro open having triumphed six years ago (in 2016) at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala city. He has also played at several PGA and Sunshine Tour events with a total career prize money of over $100,500 earned.

Bert Seale is 57 years old. He is the caddie for his son, Joshua Seale at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open at the par-7 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

Bert is a senior golfer who virtually nurtured his 32-year-old son to play golf since infantry through the amateur ranks before he turned professional in 2013.

On a bright footing, Seale opened with a 3-under 69 score during the PRO-AM on the same course but faded with 7-over 79 for round one on the subsequent day.

Bert is concerned how is son ought to improve ahead of the most decisive day of the open on day two.

It is a few hours to the tee-off for round two as Joshua will be playing alongside Kenya’s pro Samuel Njoroge Chege and Entebbe based Marvin Kibirige.

Bert is rehearsing through the previous day’s action with sketches of all the 18 holes for the course decimated by numerous water sand bunkers and water hazards from Lake Victoria feature.

“We have to improve during round two so that we make the cut. Several corrections have been made and we need to make it” Bert, a father of four tells Kawowo Sports.

This is not the first time that Bert is offering caddying services to the son, but, rather on numerous occasions.

Joshua takes special pride in his father being the caddie.

“It is business on the golf course. My father helps me a great deal while on the golf course. Like any other caddie, he provides the basic golf knowledge of the course, cools the tempers and offers any other counsel that I need to perform better” Joshua reveals.

Joshua Seale is a former winner of the Uganda Golf Pro open having triumphed six years ago (in 2016) at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club – Kitante in Kampala city.

He has also played at several PGA and Sunshine Tour events with a total career prize money of over $100,500 earned.

In 2022 alone, he has played at five PGA championships at TPC Scottsdale champions, TPC Las Vagas, PGA GC Dye Course, Queens Harbour Yacht and TPC Harding Park – HP.

He made the cut in Las Vagas and Scottsdale.

Other famous family-related father-son affairs in world golf include; Stewart Cink (player) and young son Reagan, among others.