Overview: The second day of the professional open swung off on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro Open:

Wednesday, October 26 : Day 1 (Completed)

: Day 1 (Completed) Thursday, October 27: Day 2

Day 2 Friday, October 28 : Day 3

: Day 3 Saturday, October 29: Day 4 & Prize Giving

It is survival for the fittest during the second round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professional open.

All professionals who skipped the day one are keen to make the treasured cut as the pros will have completed 36 holes of action.

It should be noted that only the golfers in the top 30 positions will make the grade for the finals two rounds on Friday and climax on Saturday, 29th October.

Grace Kasango, a debutant at the pro open is eager to make cut.

“I want to play cautiously in the second round so that I can make the cut on my firs time of asking at the opening” Kasango who played +1 (73) on round one.

Kasango will swing off day two at half past noon alongside fellow Jinja club based professional Fred Wanzala and Kenyan George Felix.

George Felix with Grace Kasango in the background | Credit: Don Mugabi

Missed the cut on day one:

14 golfers were dropped off for missing the day one cut (those with +14 scores and above missed).

These include; Antony Irungu Macharia (Kenya), Joseph Mawejje (Uganda), Shem Orwenyo (Kenya), Emma Ogwang (Uganda), Herman Deco Mutebi (Uganda), Andrew Chelogoi (Kenya), Samuel Kato (Ugnda), Joseph Kasozi (Uganda), Emille Nshimyumuremyi (Rwanda), Joseph Karanja (Kenya), Shileen Nanji (Kenya) and Musa Nasser Mackie (Uganda).

Dennis Anguyo and Olivier Munyaneza had their scores not recorded.

Anguyo pulled out at the back-nine after reported back-ailments.

Robson Chinhoi of Royal Harare Golf Club in Zimbabwe scored 3-under 69 (gross) to lead the opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Pro open | Credit: Don Mugabi

The opening round was won by Zimbabwe based professional Robson Chinhoi with 3-under 69.

Chinhoi is playing round two alongside Uganda’s Phillip Kasozi and Zambian Dezzie Ng’andu.

“I want to be better than I did yesterday. There is room to improve. I only messed hole 15 because of miscalculation during round one. I know I have to improve further” US based Ugandan professional Willy Deus Kitata.

Kitata played 3-over 75 during the opening round.

The total kitty is Shs97,500,000 with the winner assured of 21% (Shs 21,000,000/=) and 2.5% reserved for the ties in the 30th position.

A professional golfer reads the line during the first round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Pro open at Serena, Kigo | Credit: Don Mugabi

Positions 2-30 will share 76.5% and in case of the last position exceeding more than the amount reserved, there will be another cut in the third round to lower the numbers.

This money is only for the professional players who made the cut after 36 holes.

The second placed golfer will earn 14.00% (at least Shs. 14,000,000/=) and 8.46% (Shs. 8,460,000/=) for the third placed professional.

The 30th positioned professional will earn 0.82% after four rounds (at least Shs 820,000/=).

The open has attracted professional golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa and Nigeria.

A course judge on duty during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Ope | Credit: Don Mugabi

Full Draw:

8:00 AM : Daniel Nduva, Silver Opio

: Daniel Nduva, Silver Opio 8:10 AM : Nelson Mudanyi, James Koto

: Nelson Mudanyi, James Koto 8:20 AM : Liberty Gumisa, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Greg Snow

: Liberty Gumisa, Tadeo Rodell Gaita, Greg Snow 8:30 AM : Davis Kato, Richard Baguma, Hesbon Kutwa Owiti

: Davis Kato, Richard Baguma, Hesbon Kutwa Owiti 8:40 AM : Willy Deus Kitata, Nevy Milazi, Ronnie King Bukenya

: Willy Deus Kitata, Nevy Milazi, Ronnie King Bukenya 8:50 AM: Mutahi Kibugu, Titus Okwong (Amateur), Simon Ngige Mburu

Mutahi Kibugu, Titus Okwong (Amateur), Simon Ngige Mburu 9:00 AM : Hussein Bagalana, Henry Lujja, Mike Kisia

: Hussein Bagalana, Henry Lujja, Mike Kisia 9:10 AM: Godfrey Nsubuga (Amateur), Robinson Owiti, David Wakhu

Godfrey Nsubuga (Amateur), Robinson Owiti, David Wakhu 9:20 AM: Felix Dusabe (Amateur), Erick Ooko Obura, Becca Mwanja

Felix Dusabe (Amateur), Erick Ooko Obura, Becca Mwanja 9:30 AM : Brian Mugabe (Amateur), Kamalu Bako, CJ Wangai

: Brian Mugabe (Amateur), Kamalu Bako, CJ Wangai 9:40 AM : Phillip Kasozi, Dezzie Ng’andu, Robson Chinhoi

: Phillip Kasozi, Dezzie Ng’andu, Robson Chinhoi 9:50 AM : Michael Tumusiime (Amateur), Martin Ochaya, Ronald Rugumayo

: Michael Tumusiime (Amateur), Martin Ochaya, Ronald Rugumayo 10:00 AM : Tony Omuli, Flavia Namakula, Frank Matilo

: Tony Omuli, Flavia Namakula, Frank Matilo 10:10 AM : Terence Mogapi, Clive Nguru, Joe Nawanga

: Terence Mogapi, Clive Nguru, Joe Nawanga 10:20 AM : Tom Jingo, Dave Kamulindwa, Dismas Indiza Anyonyi

: Tom Jingo, Dave Kamulindwa, Dismas Indiza Anyonyi 10:30 AM : Dickson Lagoro, Mathew Omondi, Deo Akope

: Dickson Lagoro, Mathew Omondi, Deo Akope 10:40 AM : Celestine Nsanzuwera, Irene Nakalembe, Joseph Cwinya-ai (Amateur)

: Celestine Nsanzuwera, Irene Nakalembe, Joseph Cwinya-ai (Amateur) 10:50 AM : Visitor Mapwanya, Bulhan Matovu, Edwin Inana Mudanyi

: Visitor Mapwanya, Bulhan Matovu, Edwin Inana Mudanyi 11:00 AM : Dennis Saikwa, Ernest Ndayisenga, Ignatius Mketekete

: Dennis Saikwa, Ernest Ndayisenga, Ignatius Mketekete 11:10 AM : Nelson Simwa, Abbey Bagalana, Isaiah Omwoyo Otuke

: Nelson Simwa, Abbey Bagalana, Isaiah Omwoyo Otuke 11:20 AM : Boniface Simwa, Herman Mutawe, Morton Kombai

: Boniface Simwa, Herman Mutawe, Morton Kombai 11:30 AM : Bonny Kosgei, Nyasha Muyambo, Njuguna Ngugi

: Bonny Kosgei, Nyasha Muyambo, Njuguna Ngugi 11:40 AM : Aloys Nsabimana, Adolf Muhumuza, Jacob Okello

: Aloys Nsabimana, Adolf Muhumuza, Jacob Okello 11:50 AM : Vincent Byamukama, Andrew Ssekibejja (Amateur), Friday Jude Akpodiete

: Vincent Byamukama, Andrew Ssekibejja (Amateur), Friday Jude Akpodiete 12:00 PM : Brian Toolit, Jastas Madoya, Jules Dusabe

: Brian Toolit, Jastas Madoya, Jules Dusabe 12:10 PM : Samuel Njoroge Chege, Marvin Kibirige, Joshua Seale

: Samuel Njoroge Chege, Marvin Kibirige, Joshua Seale 12:20 PM : Abraham Ainamani, Matthew Wahome, Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur)

: Abraham Ainamani, Matthew Wahome, Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur) 12:30 PM : Fred Wanzala, George Felix, Grace Kasango

: Fred Wanzala, George Felix, Grace Kasango 12:40 PM: Kenneth Bollo, Reagan Akena (Amateur), Jeff Kubwa

The prize money break-down:

1 st (Percentage: 21%) – Shs. 21,000,000/=

– Shs. 21,000,000/= 2 nd (Percentage: 14.00%) – Shs. 14,000,000/=

– Shs. 14,000,000/= 3 rd (Percentage: 8.46% ) – Shs. 8,460,000/=

) – Shs. 8,460,000/= 4 th (Percentage: 6.25%) – Shs. 6, 250,000/=

– Shs. 6, 250,000/= 5 th (Percentage: 5.00%) – Shs 5,000,000/=

– Shs 5,000,000/= 6 th (Percentage: 4.17%) – Shs 4,170,000/=

– Shs 4,170,000/= 7 th (Percentage: 3.57%) – Shs. 3,570,000/=

– Shs. 3,570,000/= 8 th (Percentage: 3.13%) – Shs. 3,130,000/=

– Shs. 3,130,000/= 9 th (Percentage: 2.78%) – Shs. 2,278,000/=

– Shs. 2,278,000/= 10 th (Percentage: 2.50%) – Shs. 2,500,000/=

– Shs. 2,500,000/= 11 th (Percentage: 2.27%) – Shs. 2,270,000/=

– Shs. 2,270,000/= 12 th (Percentage: 2.08%) – Shs. 2,080,000/=

– Shs. 2,080,000/= 13 th (Percentage: 1.92%) – Shs. 1,920,000/=

– Shs. 1,920,000/= 14 th (Percentage- 1.79%) – Shs. 1,790,000/=

– Shs. 1,790,000/= 15 th (Percentage – 1.67%) – Shs. 1,670,000/=

– Shs. 1,670,000/= 16 th (Percentage – 1.56%) – Shs. 1,560,000/=

– Shs. 1,560,000/= 17 th (Percentage – 1.47%) – Shs. 1,470,000/=

– Shs. 1,470,000/= 18 th (Percentage – 1.39%) – Shs. 1,390,000/=

– Shs. 1,390,000/= 19 th (Percentage – 1.32%) – Shs. 1,32,000/=

– Shs. 1,32,000/= 20 th (Percentage – 1.25%) – Shs. 1,250,000/=

– Shs. 1,250,000/= 21 st (Percentage – 1.19%) – Shs. 1,190,000/=

– Shs. 1,190,000/= 22 nd (Percentage – 1.14%) – Shs. 1,140,000/

– Shs. 1,140,000/ 23 rd (Percentage – 1.09%) – Shs. 1,090,000/=

– Shs. 1,090,000/= 24 th (Percentage – 1.04%) – Shs. 1,040,000/=

– Shs. 1,040,000/= 25 th (Percentage – 1.00%) – Shs. 1,000,000/=

– Shs. 1,000,000/= 26 th (Percentage – 0.96%) – Shs. 960,000/=

– Shs. 960,000/= 27 th (Percentage – 0.93%) – Shs. 930,000/=

– Shs. 930,000/= 28 th (Percentage – 0.89% ) – Shs 890,000/=

) – Shs 890,000/= 29 th (Percentage – 0.86%) – Shs. 860,000/=

– Shs. 860,000/= 30th (Percentage – 0.82%) – Shs 820,000/=

Total: Percentage – 97.5% – Shs 97,500,000/=

Cast of winners since 2006:

Professionals:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)