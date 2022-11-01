Overview: Five sports personalities in the sports disciplines of golf, cricket, woodball, basketball and football were rewarded for the exceptional performances during the previous month (October 2022).

ForteBet Real Stars Awards (Winners for October 2022):

Golf: Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa)

Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa) Cricket: Immaculate Nakisuyi (Aziz Damani Cricket Club)

Immaculate Nakisuyi (Aziz Damani Cricket Club) Woodball: Christine Birungi (Ndejje University)

Christine Birungi (Ndejje University) Basketball : Rose Akon (Uganda Christian University)

: Rose Akon (Uganda Christian University) Football: Alfred Mudekereza (Vipers Sports Club)

The Fortebet Real Stars awards for the month of October 2022 were held on Tuesday, November 1 at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala.

Newly crowned 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion Andrew Ssekibejja was the best in golf.

Andrew Ssekibejja with a powerful driving shot | Credit: Don Mugabi Credit: Don Mugabi

Christine Birungi outshone the rest in woodball, Immaculate Nakisuyi was the best in cricket, Rose Akon (basketball) and Vipers Sports Club goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza in football.

All the winners were given glittering plaques, accompanied by cash prizes handed over by the Real Stars Executive Director Isaac Mukasa, Jude Colour Solution’s Henry Zzimbe and Fortebet assistant PRO Resty Mbatidde.

Andrew Ssekibejja (seated) with organizers and sponsors

Nitty Gritty:

Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa artisan golfer Ssekibejja was winner in golf ahead of Martha Babirye and Michael Alunga.

Ssekibejja won the 82nd Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf open, arguably the biggest tournament on the land.

He tallied 71, 76, 75, 73 in four round for a total gross of 300, five strokes ahead of second placed Michael Tumusiime.

“I thank the organizers of these awards. This is my first time here and hope to maintain working hard. I also thank my personal sponsors Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa” Ssekibejja revealed.

Andrew Ssekibejja shows his real star award

Babirye had won the 2022 Tusker Malt Ladies Golf Open whilst Alunga’s impressive exploits in Kenya continued with a top 10 performance in the Kenya stroke play competition.

Ndejje University’s Birungi edged Israel Muwanguzi and Joan Mukova in woodball.

Christine Birungi shows off her award

L-R: Vipers’ golakeeper Alfred Mudekereza, Ibrahim Mugisha and Resty Mbatidde

Immaculate Nakisuyi (left) gets the plaque from Ibrahim Mugisha at Route 256

In Cricket, Aziz Damani Cricket Club lady player Nakisuyi came top ahead of Deepesh Hiran and Aloysious Odoi.

Uganda Christian University’s Rose Akon was picked ahead of Deng Dikong and Francis Azoribe.

Vipers’ goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza was considered ahead of Arua Hill’s defender Rashid Toha and BUL’s forward Richard Wandyaka.

Mudekereza was accompanied by the Vipers’ goalkeeping coach Ibrahim Mugisha.

In September, four players were rewarded. Ali Shah Riazat won in Cricket, Jacob Kiplimo (Athletics), Brenda Ekone (Basketball) and Bruno Bunyaga (football).