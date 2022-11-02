Overview: At the 2022 Manchester Salver Golf Tournament, a total of 36 holes will be played in this two-day championship that will only be played by golfers ranging with handicap between 0 to 18.

Manchester Salver Golf Tournament

5 th – 6 th November 2022

– 6 November 2022 At Eldoret Club – Kipkenyo Nandi, Kapseret

Newly crowned 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion Andrew Ssekibejja traveled for the Manchester Salver Golf tournament at Eldoret club in Kenya.

This tournament will officially tee-off on Saturday, 5th November 2022 and will climax on the following day.

A total of 36 holes will be played in the two-day championship that will only be played by golfers ranging with handicap between 0 to 18.

Ssekibejja left Uganda by road on Tuesday, November 2, 2022 and will be on time for the courtesy round that will happen on Thursday, 4th November.

I am set for the tournament (Manchester Salver) since I have just played in the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Open for four rounds and two rounds of the professional category. Besides the national team, this will be my first international open championship that I will be playing in. Andrew Ssekibejja, 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion

Andrew Ssekibejja | Credit: Don Mugabi

The Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa sponsored golfer will be playing off handicap four as he continues to venture in the murky amateur ranks.

Ssekibejja was also recently named the most outstanding golfer from the month of October 2022 by Real Stars Sports Agency.

He overcame Martha Babirye and Kenya-based amateur Michael Alunga.

Like I have always said, I am not in a rush to turn professional. I still need to play more golf in the amateur category as I polish up my skills so that by the time I turn professional, I am ready to compete with the big boys. Andrew Ssekibejja, 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open champion

Andrew Ssekibejja shows his real stars award

Ibrahim Bagalana is the other Ugandan who will also play in the Manchester Salver golf tournament.

The Manchester Salver tournament is sponsored by Crown and Pernod Ricard, organized by Eldoret Club and Kenya Golf Union.

For starters, the Eldoret Club is a private Member’s Club that was established in 1924 by group of Uasin Gishu residents who wanted a place to meet socially and which would provide relaxation and entertainment for themselves and their families.

This nine-hole club is situated on Nandi Road (off the Eldoret-Nairobi highway) opposite the Hospice and just 6km from the Eldoret Central Business District.