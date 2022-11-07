Overview: The record five time champions will kick off their quest for a 6th World Cup trophy against Serbia on 24th November 2022. Four days later, Brazil will face Switzerland and complete the group against African ambassadors Cameroon on 2nd December 2022.

Brazil national football team head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi (Tite) named the 26-man team for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tite, 61, released the long awaited squad on Monday, November 7, 2022.

This star-studded side has goalkeepers; Alisson Ramses Becker (Liverpool, England), Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City, England) and Weverton Pereira da Silva (Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Brazil).

The defenders include the 39 year Daniel Alves da Silva (Liga MX Club UNAM, Mexico), Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira (Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Brazil), Alex Sandro Lobo Silva (Juventus, Italy), Alex Nicolao Telles (Sevilla – Spain, On Loan from Manchester United), Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento (Juventus, Italy), Éder Gabriel Militão (Real Madrid, Spain), Marcos Aoás Corrêa – Marquinhos (PSG, France) and team captain Thiago Emiliano da Silva (Chelsea, England)

The midfield department has Carlos Henrique Casimiro (Manchester United, England), Éverton Augusto de Barros Ribeiro (Flamengo, Brazil), Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura (Newcastle United, England), Fábio Henrique Tavares – Fabinho (Liverpool, England), Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Manchester United, England) and West Ham United’s Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima – Paquetá.

Rich Forward-line:

The forwards on the team are Antony Matheus dos Santos (Manchester United, England), Gabriel Fernando de Jesus (Arsenal, England), Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva (Arsenal, England), poster-boy Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (PSG, France), Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos (Flamengo, Brazil), Raphael Dias Belloli (Barcelona, Spain), Richarlison de Andrade (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Rodrygo Silva de Goes (Real Madrid, Spain) and Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior (Real Madrid, Spain)

One of the most intriguing inclusions being that of veteran full-back Alves.

Now aged 39, Alves is playing in Mexico for UNAM but has not featured for a month due to a knee issue.

However, he’s in the 26-man Selecao group as one of four full-backs, where he’ll likely go up against Juventus’ versatile performer Danilo for a starting spot on the right side of defence.

Head coach Tite has detailed exactly why Alves, the oldest and most-capped player in the squad, has been retained as Brazil look to end a wait of 20 years to win the World Cup again.

“He adds technical and tactical aspects that are impressive, to be an organizer, an articulator. Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues. The criteria awards his technical quality, but mental and physical aspects too.” The former midfielder revealed.

Brazil have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon.

The record five time champions will kick off their quest for a 6th World Cup trophy against Serbia on 24th November 2022.

Four days later, Brazil will face Switzerland and complete the group against African ambassadors Cameroon on 2nd December 2022.

Brazil Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Ramses Becker (Liverpool, England), Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City, England), Weverton Pereira da Silva (Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Brazil)

Defenders: Daniel Alves da Silva (Liga MX Club UNAM, Mexico), Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira (Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, Brazil), Alex Sandro Lobo Silva (Juventus, Italy), Alex Nicolao Telles (Sevilla – Spain, On Loan from Manchester United), Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento (Juventus, Italy), Éder Gabriel Militão (Real Madrid, Spain), Marcos Aoás Corrêa – Marquinhos (PSG, France), Thiago Emiliano da Silva – Captain (Chelsea, England)

Midfielders: Carlos Henrique Casimiro (Manchester United, England), Éverton Augusto de Barros Ribeiro (Flamengo, Brazil), Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura (Newcastle United, England), Fábio Henrique Tavares – Fabinho (Liverpool, England), Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Manchester United, England), Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima – Paquetá (West Ham United, England)

Forwards: Antony Matheus dos Santos (Manchester United, England), Gabriel Fernando de Jesus (Arsenal, England), Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva (Arsenal, England), Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (PSG, France), Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos (Flamengo, Brazil), Raphael Dias Belloli (Barcelona, Spain), Richarlison de Andrade (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Rodrygo Silva de Goes (Real Madrid, Spain), Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior (Real Madrid, Spain)