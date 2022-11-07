Overview: Zubeda Talikaza is the third born child in the family of nine children. She was born in Jinja city on 17th October 2000 to Jowali Igombe and Rose Kachakumaiso.

Judoka Zubeda Talikaza is a multifaceted aggressive sports personality.

Talikaza is a vivid jack of all trades playing a number of contact and non-contact sports.

From athletics, football, taekwondo, wresting to now Judo, Talikaza has seen it all.

“I participated in athletics when I was in primary school. I also played football. Later, I switched to Taekwondo, wrestling and now Judo” he reveals.

The 22-year-old recently returned home returned from Perth city in Australia where they took part in the 2022 Perth Oceania Judo open.

At the championship, there were a total of 127 Judoka who took part from 32 countries, including Uganda.

She was the outstanding after featuring in three rounds under the middleweight category (70 Kg).

L-R: Janek Novak, Zubeda Talikaza and Judo official Sadam Kato

During the first round, she defeated New Zealand’s Ella to progress to the second round.

She fell at the second hurdle to hosts Australia before narrowly losing the third round too, to a German player to earn 182 World Ranking Points as she finished 7th overall.

“The championship in Australia opened me to a whole new experience in Judo. From the fighting styles in defence and attack, I learnt a lot from the tournament and such skills will improve me as a player” she added.

Background:

Talikaza is the third born child in the family of nine children.

She was born in Jinja city on 17th October 2000 to Jowali Igombe and Rose Kachakumaiso.

Her Judo journey can only be traced since 2019 when she started the game with Uganda Police Judo team under head coach Janek Novak (from Czech Republic).

She started her elementary education at Nantamali Primary school in Kaliro district.

She then progressed to secondary school at Pilkington College in Muguluka for S.1 for a single term where she left for Jinja SS for her entire “O” and “A” level education.

At “A” level, Talikaza scored 13 points in the History, Agriculture and Divinity with ICT subject combination.

Uganda Ludo Association president Captain Herbert James Musiitwa with Zubeda Talizika

Zubeba Talikaza with another coach Kenneth Ssekiranda

Talikaza asserts that she has been able to play all these games given her passion, commitment, determination and hard-working mentality.

“It takes passion, commitment, hard-work and determination to engage in more than one sport. Balancing Taekwondo, Wrestling and Judo requires special training and time. I am able to do it with the help of my coaches” she adds.

Like famous English singer, songwriter and actor Harry Edward Styles revealed, “Eating toast in the shower is the ultimate multitask.”, Talikaza is indeed feasting from the shower-area.