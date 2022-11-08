Overview: Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is 12th with 223 gross after three rounds (54 holes). Another Uganda registered player Joshua Seale is 18th after three rounds; 76, 75 and 76 (227).

Safari Tours 2022-2023 (Limuru Leg):

3nd Round Joint Leaders:

T1- Nyasha Muyambo (Zimbabwe) – 71, 75, 67 – 213 Gross

Gross Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) – 78, 67, 68 – 213 Gross

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 was the third round for the Safari Tours 2022-2023 at the Limuru Country Club, in Kenya.

Two Zimbabwe professionals Nyasha Muyambo and Robson Chinhoi take the lead to the last 18 holes with an identical -3 score.

Muyambo and Chinhoi have both amassed 213 gross in 54 holes, two strokes ahead of Kenya’s John Karichu.

Muyambo jumped from 7th on round two as he posted the best score on the third round; 5-under 67 to counter his 1-under 71 and 3-over 75 on days 1 and 2.

Nyasha Muyambo from Zimbabwe

On the other hand, Chinhoi played 4-under 68 during the third round, a stoke more of the one he played during the second round (67) having started greyish with 6-over 78.

Kenyan Karichu will tee-off the fourth and last round on Wednesday, 9th November 2022 in the main pressure group.

Karichu played 3-under 69 on day three his best score thus far having registered 3-over 75 and 1-under 71 on day one and two respectively.

Kenyan duo Edwin Mudanyi and Mike Kisia are both tied for 4th on 217.

Another Zimbabwe player Visitor Mapwanya, who led day one with 3-under 69 is now 6th with 220.

Mutahi Kibugu and Dennis Maara (amateur) are tied in the 7th position with 221 gross apiece.

Ronald Rugumayo

Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige and CJ Wangai are tied for 9th with 222 as Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is 12th with 223 gross.

Another Uganda registered player Joshua Seale is 18th after three rounds; 76, 75 and 76 (227).

Round four shall be played on Wednesday, 9th November 2022.