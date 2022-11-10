Overview: MTN Kampala Marathon will take place on Sunday, 20th November 2022 with the start and finishing points at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala.

Since the founding year of 1963 under the former Prime minister of Uganda Kintu Musoke and Charles Banaisa, the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) has grown from strength to strength under different regimes.

The body has time immemorial sought for strategic partnerships as a way to surge forward in the different projects at hand.

One such partnership is that with Ebenezer Real Estate Limited to procure running kits for journalists for the upcoming MTN Kampala.

The Naalya based Real Estate gurus donated Shs. 1,000,000 to procure the running kits, handing over the money to the journalists at their head offices in Kawempe on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

“We are here to support Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) because you are eyes and ears of the society. We Real Estate developers, we have supported so many entities. For the MTN Kampala Marathon, it is about helping young children who are key in nation building that requires a young generation” Martin Ochieng, director of Ebenezer Real Estate remarked.

Ronald Kabuye, the Public Relations Officer of the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) lauded Ebenezer Real Estate for the kind gesture as he expressed the concern of giving maternal health top priority.

“Maternal health is a concern of every Ugandan. Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) is moving away from mere reporting to solution based journalism. We now want to be part of contributing towards the young children through the MTN Kampala Marathon. We thank Ebenezer Real Estate for the running kits bought” Kabuye noted.

For starters, the MTN Kampala Marathon will take place on Sunday, 20th November 2022 with the start and finishing points at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala.

Isaac Ssekaazi (right) hands over water boxes to MTN Uganda’s Barbara Kiwanuka at Namanve plant

Meanwhile, 2022 MTN Kampala Marathon got a boost from Rwenzori Natural mineral water with a sponsorship package of Shs 95, 000,000 both in kind and cash.

The package was officially announced at Namanve Industrial Park on Thursday, November 10, 2022 by Isaac Ssekaasi, the business development and commercialization director at Rwenzori Natural Mineral who was flanked by the plant manager Innocent Obong and MTN’s Promotions guru Barbra Kiwanuka.

Barbra Kiwanuka hands over the running kits to Isaac Kiwanuka at Namanve park

Partners:

MTN Uganda is joined by Rwenzori Natural Mineral water, New Vision, Stanbic Bank, Huawei, NBS Sport and others.

The marathon returns following a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic having missed out in 2020 and 2021.