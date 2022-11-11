Overview: The money will help to procure prizes, branding of the Uganda Golf Club house and some Tee-boxes.

Situated in the heart of the capital city, the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kololo is arguably the largest natural green belt in Kampala.

This vast golf facility seats on over 150 acres with a River stream, Kitante majestically flowing across, various tree species decimated across and a habitant for a host of wild game as birds, rodents and ambifians like frogs, toads and snakes.

Every Wednesday of the week, members of the Uganda Golf Club engage in a round of golf, purely to exercise, net-work and socialize.

These club nights keep the UGC vibrant apart from the normally organized tournaments.

To have affluent flow of these club nights with assured prizes and fluid organization, the management of this 114 aged club has hence forth acquired a key partner in Airtel Uganda.

The telecommunications company announced a Shs. 100,000,000 sponsorship package in a new partnership with the Uganda Golf Club for a year.

The money will help to procure prizes, branding of the club house and some Tee-boxes.

Emmanuel Wamala, the captain Uganda Golf Club with his speech

Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala hosted the team from Airtel led by the Marketing Director Henry Njoroge, Head of Brand and Communications Noela Byuma and David Birungi, the public relations manager.

“Uganda Golf Club is delighted to have such strategic key partners as Airtel Uganda. They are warmly welcome to the club as we get closer to 115 years’ celebrations. They come on board to sponsor the club nights on Wednesdays for period of one year” Wamala revealed.

Njoroge expressed delighted partnering with Uganda Golf Club for a year, a partnership that he envisages as strategic given the cluster of customers that the golfers are to the telecommunications industry.

“We are glad to be associated with the Uganda Golf Club. This is a worthwhile partnership that will surely take us miles given the clientele of golfers in the telecom world. We look forward more continued close associations” Njoroge revealed.

The weekly club nights at UGC will climax into a grand event per week where the outstanding members shall be rewarded with varying prizes as mugs, trophies and other goodies.

Centenary Bank’s General manager of commercial banking Micheal Jjingo and Digital manager Micheal Bulyerali planted a tree on behalf of our bank, standing with all those who lost their loved ones to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the club also planted more trees around the course courtesy of Centenary Bank, another partner.

The drive was also meant to mourn the hundreds of lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic (2022-2021).

Uganda Golf Club is ear-marked to host the 2023 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series after a successful championship at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District.