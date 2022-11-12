Bat Ball launched the eastern edition of the Bat Ball Open in Soroti City. The event will be the 1st of a series of events that are part of the Bat Ball open that will conclude with a Bat Ball X.

The Eastern Edition will run for two days from 10th-11th Dec in Soroti, the event will be run in partnership with Soroti Cricket Academy.

There will be four teams competing in the Eastern Edition namely Ekulu, Atapeng, Ajwele, Ad Ejibat. The eastern edition will also be used to raise awareness about gender-based violence under the tagline “Bowl Out Gender-Based Violence” through various activities.

The purpose of the events is to sell cricket as a fun sport that can be played anywhere and for everyone.

A series of tournaments will be played across different regions which will climax into the Bat Ball X Challenge.

The goal is to create a pathway for the next generation of young talent who could become future national team stars.

Tournament schedule and fixtures

Day One

Saturday 10th December 2022

Ekulu Vs Atapeng at 9:00AM Ajwele Vs Ejibat at 10:40AM Ekulu Vs Ejibat at 12:20PM Atapeng Vs Ajwele at 2:30PM Ekulu Vs Ajwele at 4:00PM

Day Two

Sunday 11th December 2022