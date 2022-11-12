Bat Ball launched the eastern edition of the Bat Ball Open in Soroti City. The event will be the 1st of a series of events that are part of the Bat Ball open that will conclude with a Bat Ball X.
The Eastern Edition will run for two days from 10th-11th Dec in Soroti, the event will be run in partnership with Soroti Cricket Academy.
There will be four teams competing in the Eastern Edition namely Ekulu, Atapeng, Ajwele, Ad Ejibat. The eastern edition will also be used to raise awareness about gender-based violence under the tagline “Bowl Out Gender-Based Violence” through various activities.
The purpose of the events is to sell cricket as a fun sport that can be played anywhere and for everyone.
A series of tournaments will be played across different regions which will climax into the Bat Ball X Challenge.
The goal is to create a pathway for the next generation of young talent who could become future national team stars.
Tournament schedule and fixtures
Day One
Saturday 10th December 2022
- Ekulu Vs Atapeng at 9:00AM
- Ajwele Vs Ejibat at 10:40AM
- Ekulu Vs Ejibat at 12:20PM
- Atapeng Vs Ajwele at 2:30PM
- Ekulu Vs Ajwele at 4:00PM
Day Two
Sunday 11th December 2022
- Atapeng Vs Ejibat at 9:00 AM
- Winner 3 Vs Winner 4 (3rd and 4th playoffs ) at 10:40 AM
- Winner 1 Vs Winner 2 (Finals) at 2:30 PM