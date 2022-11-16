Martha Babirye swings off during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. She is among the golfers expected at the Mbarara Ladies Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Overview:

The lady golfers will be in the limelight at the Mbarara Ladies open after similar success championships held at Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe and the Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Club, Namulonge.

  • Event: 2022 Mbarara Ladies Open
  • Date: Saturday, 19th November
  • Venue: At Mbarara Sports Club, Mbarara City
  • Mode of play: Medal

The Uganda golfing fraternity will this weekend head to Western Uganda for the 2022 Mbarara Ladies Open at the 9-hole Mbarara golf course.

This day-long championship will be played on Saturday, 19th November.

This follows a string of competitions in Kigo (2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series), Entebbe (2nd Leg of the Entebbe – Uganda Golf Club socials), Namulonge (2nd edition of the Equity Namulonge open) and Jinja (16th Kakira Open) over the previous weekends.

The ladies will play in the different handicap groups as A (gross players), B and C.

Edrae Kagombe. lady captain Mbarara Golf Club

Subsidiary Groups:

The rest of golfers; men and seniors (above 55 years old) will feature in the subsidiary cluster.

The mode of play will be medal for all the different categories.

There will be competitions in the side-bet family as nearest to the pin and longest drive contest.

Prizes:

There will be varying prizes ranging from trophies and other goodies.

Joyce Kisembo in action

