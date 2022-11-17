Overview: According to Edgar Ntende, an official of Kireka Chess Club, a total of Shs 5,400,000 has been set aside as the lumpsum prize fund.

Event: 6 th Kireka Chess Open Championship

6 Kireka Chess Open Championship Categories : Open, Ladies, Juniors (U-8, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18, U-19), Seniors (50 years plus)

: Open, Ladies, Juniors (U-8, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18, U-19), Seniors (50 years plus) Dates: Wednesday, 28 th – 31 st December 2022 (Juniors: Thursday, 29 th December)

Wednesday, 28 – 31 December 2022 (Juniors: Thursday, 29 December) Venue : Gloria Gardens, Kireka

: Gloria Gardens, Kireka Format: Swiss

Swiss Registration fee: Shs. 200,000/=

The sixth edition of the Kireka Chess Open Championship will pawn off on the 28th and climax on 31st December 2022 at Gloria Gardens, Kireka.

As the year comes to an end, the country’s elite players and best juniors are all expected to take part.

There will be different categories that will be competed in ranging in the open, ladies, juniors; U-8, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18, U-19 and the seniors (50 years plus).

The day designated for the Juniors will be Thursday, 29th December 2022.

The mode of play will be Swiss format.

The exceling performers will be rewarded medals (3 per category) and trophies.

Every participant at this event will get a certificate of participation.

WCM Shakira Ampaire in action during the 44th Chess Olympiad in India (Credit: FIDE)

Prize Monies:

According to Edgar Ntende, an official of Kireka Chess Club, a total of Shs 5,400,000 has been set aside as the lumpsum prize fund.

The best player in the open category will pocket Shs. 1,300,000/=, Shs 850,000/= (second placed person), Shs 500,000/= (third), Shs 200,000/= (fourth) and Shs 100,000/= (fifth).

The outstanding top lady performer will earn Shs 800,000/=, Shs 400,000/= (second), Shs. 200,000/= (third) and Shs. 100,000/= (fourth).

The different winners of U-16, U-18, U-19, seniors (50 years plus) and brilliance will earn Shs. 100,000/=.

The players in the open and ladies categories will play a total of eight rounds, seven rounds for juniors with a total duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes, and 30 seconds.

The juniors play 25 minutes flat.

Registration per person is Shs 20,000/= (deadline of payment is Tuesday, 27th December 2022).