Wakiso Giants 2-0 Gaddafi FC

Goals from Shariph Kimbowa and Rahmat Ssenfuka helped Wakiso Giants overcome Gaddafi and move three points clear at the top of the table.

In a game played at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso, the hosts were the better side and fully deserved the victory.

The first goal arrived in the 44th minute when Kimbowa converted from the spot to give the Purple Sharks a halftime lead.

A clean sheet and 3 points.

But before he took it, there were protests from the opposing players and technical staff about the referee’s decision although it appeared Godfrey Lwesibawa had fouled Ibrahim Kasule in the area.

In the second half, the visitors pushed for a leveller but it was Wakiso Giants that instead extend the lead with substitute Ssenfuka sealing the victory in the 77th minute.

John Ayala Luyinda’s men now have 17 points from eight games ahead of their next trip away to Onduparaka on Wednesday.

Gaddafi stay 9th on the log with nine points and next host Arua Hill on Wednesday.