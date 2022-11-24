Overview: Uganda faces Kenya in the full contact version as Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will engage in the flag championship.

Event: Africa Zone Series 2022 (Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo & Zimbabwe)

Africa Zone Series 2022 (Uganda, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo & Zimbabwe) Date: Sunday, 27 th November

Sunday, 27 November Venue : Legends Rugby Ground, Naguru – Kampala city

: Legends Rugby Ground, Naguru – Kampala city Charge: Free Entrance

Team captain for the Uganda American Football side Ken Rohan Kamanzi has openly expressed the readiness to take on Kenya this Sunday (27th November 2022) at the Legends Rugby grounds, Naguru in Kampala city.

Addressing the media during a press interface in Kampala on Thursday, November 24, 2022, Kamanzi revealed the readiness to take on the opposition.

“We are ready to play Kenya this Sunday. We are home and have been preparing well for this game. All the players are physically and mentally fit for the game” Kamanzi disclosed.

Kamanzi plays as a quarter back, linebacker as well as running back.

L-R: Ken Rohan Kamanzi (captain) Steven George Okeng (president American Football Association of Uganda) and Rowan Keith

He was flanked by wide receiver and safety teammate Keith Rowan, the members of the American Football Federation of Uganda as well as some partners (The American Chamber of Commerce of Uganda, Crowe and Safe Boda).

Steven George Okeng, president of the American Football Federation of Uganda reaffirmed their readiness to host three countries of the day-long event.

“Uganda is ready to host the fifth edition for the American Football Africa Zone Series at Legends Rugby ground, Naguru in Kampala city this Sunday, 27th November 2022. We shall provide accommodation, internal transport, feeding, security and other logistics to the teams” Okeng noted.

Steven George Okeng, president American Football Association of Uganda addressing the media at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala

Uganda faces Kenya in the full contact version as Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will engage in the flag championship.

For starters, the Africa Zone series is a ranking tournament as well ahead of the next continental championship in Ireland come 2023.

The Africa Zone series is a championship that started four years and Uganda is hosting for the first time possible.

On the eve of the match, there is a planned outreach program in Naguru slum area, a rich sports hub famous for producing talented sportsmen.

This is intended to raise awareness about this game.

There will be a march from Kampala road to Jinja road through to Naguru, talk to young athletes.

The Africa Zone Series at Legends Rugby Grounds will be free of charge to all spectators.

American Football players with some of the game partners at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala

Other partners:

American Football Association of Uganda (AFAU) is working in close association with a number of partners as American Chamber of Commerce of Uganda, Crowe (Audit firm), Safe Boda, National Council of Sports (NCS) and the different media organizations.

“We are glad to be associated with American Football in Uganda. We shall give our best to see the game developed further” Alex Bamwenda, an Audit manager at Crowe noted.

The American community in Uganda is expected to come and grace the event.

The American Football Association of Uganda is working to secure their own home in Uganda as well as initiate a club league by 2023.