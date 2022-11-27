Overview: Joseph Cwinya-ai's birdies came only on par 5 holes 3, 9 and 18 whilst the bogies were on par 4 holes 6, 8 and 13 with the par scores coming on 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

2022 Kinyara Golf Open Tourney:

Winner : Joseph Cwinya-ai – 71 Gross

: Christopher Baguma – Gross 2nd Runners up: Godfrey Nsubuga – 73 Gross

Joseph Cwinya-ai won the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open championship played at the 9-hole Masindi Golf Club, Bujenje on Saturday, 26th November.

The Uganda national team captain scored 1-under 71 (gross) to topple the rest of the field.

Cwinya-ai who has also won the event when it was last held in 2019 amassed a total of 3 birdies, 3 double bogies and 12 pars.

The birdies came only on par 5 holes 3, 9 and 18 whilst the bogies were on par 4 holes 6, 8 and 13 with the par scores coming on 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Joseph Cwinyaai (extreme right) receives the overall trophy in Masindi after winning the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open tournament

He attributed the victory to self-belief as he lauded the organizers and sponsors for the management.

“The one only who can tell you can’t win is you and you don’t have to listen. I appreciate the management of Kinyara Golf Club and all sponsors for hosting us perfectly. I also appreciate the participants who came in from their various golf clubs to represent them” Cwinya-ai remarked.

Christopher Baguma was level par as Godfrey Nsubuga played 1-over (73).

Peter Tumusiime, Mosh Toko, Michael Alunga and Godfrey Asindua (all 75 apiece) completed the top seven.

Joan Julian Nampeewo (right) was best lady golfer at the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open | Credit: Kinyara Sugar Ltd

Meanwhile, Mehta Golf Club’s Julian Nampeewo was best female golfer.

Grace Kasango won the professional section on sudden death over Ronnie Bukenya after the two golfers had tallied 144 gross apiece in 36 holes.

Grace Kasango ready to tee off

Grace Kasango (third from left) recieves the Shs 10,000,000 dummy cheque after winning the 2022 Kinyara Golf Pro Open | Credit: Kinyara Sugar Ltd

David Kamulindwa (146), Brian Toolit (146), Marvin Kibirige (146), Adolf Muhumuza (148), Canary Kabise (149), Fred Wanzala (149), Herman Deco Mutebi (150) and Silver Opio (150) all made the cut to partake of the Shs 10,000,000 professionals’ kitty.

Kasango claimed the biggest share of the Shs. 10,000,000.

The Kinyara Open Golf Tournament is a partnership between Kinyara Sugar Limited and Insurance companies (ICEA LION, Liaison Group, UAP Old Mutual, Sanlam, and MUA).

A golfer chips to the greens at the 2022 Kinyara Golf Open in Masindi | Credit: Kinyara Sugar Ltd

A total of 123 golfers from the different golf clubs in the country took part.