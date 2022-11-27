Overview: The last group games will see Costa Rica play Germany as Spain will take on Japan.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group E):

Japan 0-1 Costa Rica

Costa Rica beat Japan during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Qatar on Sunday, November 27.

Keysher Fuller scored the all-important goal with 9 minutes to full-time.

The right full back who plays at Club Sport Herediano in the Costa Rica national league curled home a beautiful goal past goalkeeper Shūichi Gonda.

It was one game that Japan completely dominated although they lacked the killer punch with numerous goal scoring opportunities missed by Ueda, Daichi Kamada and Soma.

Costa Rica had lost 7-0 to Spain in their group opening match and his was a perfect reaction.

Costa Rica XI Vs Japan | Credit: FIFA

Japan XI Vs Costa Rica | Credit: FIFA

Japan recovered from a goal down to out-smart Germany 2-1. Ilkay Gundogan gave the Germans a first half lead through a well taken penalty in the 33rd minute.

Japan substitute Ritsu Doan equalized 15 minutes from regulation time and Takuma Asano came off the bench to score a dramatic winning goal with seven minutes from full-time.

Meanwhile, Spain takes on Germany in the other group E match later on Sunday night at the Al Bayt stadium.

The last group games will see Costa Rica play Germany as Spain will take on Japan.