FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

Japan 1 (1) – 1 (3) Croatia

Croatia France 3-1 Poland

Poland Argentina 2-1 Australia

Australia Netherlands 3-1 USA

Croatia progressed to the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Monday, December 5.

The Croats who are coached by Zlatko Dalić beat Japan 3-1 in a tense and dramatic post-match penalty shoot-out after normal time had ended 1-all at the Al Janoub stadium.

Japan took the first half lead through Daizen Maeda’s opener with two minutes to the break.

Croatia leveled the matters through Ivan Perisic’s powerful header ten minutes into the second half.

Normal time ended 1-all to push for the 30 minutes of extra time.

In the shoot-out, Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three kicks as Croatia won 3-1 to book the last eight berth, awaiting either Brazil or South Korea.

At 10 PM, Brazil will face South Korea (Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud).

Defending champions France who beat Poland 3-1 takes on England in the one of the confirmed quarter final duels.

England eliminated Senegal with a 3-0 comprehensive victory on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Argentina will lock horn against the Netherlands in the other quarter final.