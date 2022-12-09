Overview: The professionals will play for money (Shs 6,000,000) as the amateurs vie for trophies and other plaques. The overall outstanding golfers will be rewarded with return air tickets from Entebbe to Nairobi and Mombasa cities.

A total of 35 professionals will vie for the Shs 6,000,000 total kitty at the 2022 Kenya (Jamhuri) Golf Day tournament.

The professionals will play on Friday, 09 December 2022 for 18 holes at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala (Kitante).

Fresh from the triumph in Mbale (Eastern open), David Kamulindwa Amooti comes to this tournament with red hot form.

Kamulindwa will tee-off at 8:30 AM alongside Nasser Mackie and James Koto.

“I will play my usual game; keeping on the fairways, perfect approach and putting” he revealed to Kawowo Sports after a practice round in Entebbe on Wednesday.

David Kamulindwa Amooti during a practice round at Entebbe Club on Wednesday, 7th December 2022 | Credit: David Isabirye

The professionals will commence action as early as 8:00 AM with the duo of Phillip Kasozi and Silver Opio in action.

After 10 minutes, Denis Anguyo, Marvin Kibirige and Hussein Bagalana will follow suit.

2022 Kinyara sugar winner Grace Kasango will play alongside Happy Robert and Lawrence Muhenda at 9:10 AM.

The trend will continue until 9:50 AM for the last group that has Saidi Mawa, Martin Ochaya and Deo Akope.

Herman Deco Mutebi on the course. He plays with Becker Mwanja and Samuel Kato at 8:20 AM

The main open will be held on Saturday, 10th December 2022 with over 250 golfers already confirmed.

This championship was officially launched at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Thursday, December 8, 2022 with the Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Major General (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino in attendance.

Different countries led by MTN Uganda, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Airways, KCB Bank, Britam Insurance, Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited among others have financially supported in the organization of this tournament to make Kenya’s Independence celebrations.

The professionals will play for money (Shs 6,000,000) as the amateurs vie for trophies and other plaques.

The overall outstanding golfers will be rewarded with return air tickets from Entebbe to Nairobi and Mombasa cities.

Professionals Tee-off times:

8:00 AM: Phillip Kasozi, Silver Opio

Phillip Kasozi, Silver Opio 8:10 AM : Denis Anguyo, Marvin Kibirige, Hussein Bagalana

: Denis Anguyo, Marvin Kibirige, Hussein Bagalana 8:20 AM: Becker Mwanja, Herman Deco Mutebi, Samuel Kato