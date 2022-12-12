The Victoria Pearls will be in Nairobi for the next eight days as they compete with three other nations in a T20 series.

Tanzania was a late entrant to the invitational T20 series which had Uganda, Kenya and Qatar confirmed.

The late confirmation of Tanzania adds galore to the end-of-year series, Tanzania has established itself as the powerhouse of women’s cricket in the region and is ranked 16th in the World.

Uganda is ranked 21st, Kenya 25th, and Qatar 45th which means Tanzania is the team to beat if numbers mean anything.

The Victoria Pearls have selected one of their most experienced sides, the return of players such as Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, and Irene Alumo should bolster the squad.

Janet Mbabazi has had a great year as an all-rounder and together with Rita Musamali the reigning Female Cricket of the year they should give Victoria Pearls an edge over their opposition.

The team will be handled by Lawrence Ssematimba and he will be assisted by Lawrence Ssempijja, with Imran Tugume doing the physio work.

The games will all be played at the Gymkhana Sports Club and will have a live stream.

Full Team: Consy Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Irene Alumo, Kevin Awino, Proscovia Alako, Patricia Malemikia, Evelyn Anyipo, Gloria Obukor, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Khulume, Esther Iloku, Rita Musamali.

Officials: 1. Lawrence Ssematimba (Head Coach), 2. Lawrence Ssempijja (Assistant Coach), Imam Tugume (Physiotherapist), Franklyn Najjumba (Team Manager).

The Fixtures: