Overview: Kassim "The Dream" Ouma will face Kenya's Rayton "Boom-Boom" Okwiri during a 10 round middle weight contest at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on 26th December 2022 (Boxing Day)

Ticket Fees: 20,000/= (Ordinary), VIP (50,000/=), VVIP (1,000,000/=), Ring Side (2,000,000/=)

Legendary professional boxer Kassim “The Dream” Ouma has arrived in Uganda prior to his high profile fight against Kenyan Rayton “Boom-Boom” Okwiri.

Ouma, 44, arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday afternoon oozing with confidence from Germany where he has been pitching camp for the past five years now since relocating from the United States of America (USA).

“I am happy to be home. I want to put up a special display and inspire many youngsters” Ouma who was flanked by Salim Uhuru (president of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission) revealed.

L-R: Salim Uhuru, Kassim Ouma and Steven Sembuya Magulu at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: Xynthiaroy

The former IBF Junior Middle weight World Cup will take on the two time Kenyan Olympian in a 10 round middle weight contest.

Ouma has played as many as 47 fights. Of these, he has won 29 bouts (18 by knockout and 11 by decision), 16 losses (4 by knock outs and 12 by decision) and one draw.

This will be his first ever professional fight in Uganda and the second on the African continent after the bout against Adam Katumwa that was held in Okapi Hotel, Kigali – Rwanda.

His opponent Rayton Okwiri from Kenya has fought 6 times with 5 wins (4 knock-outs and 1 by decision), with one draw.

He won over four Tanzanians Hussein Itaba, Pascal Kimaru, Salehe Mkalekwa and Daudi Imano Kawalya as well as over country mate Patrick Amote.

The draw was against American Aleem Moshea on 19th October 2017 at May Flower Hotel, Washington D.C.

Kassim Ouma holds the Uganda National flag | Credit: Xynthiaroy

There are fourteen different fights that will be played on Boxing Day (26th December 2022), Lugogo Cricket Oval during a boxing bonanza dubbed “Rumble in Kampala”.

Co-main Fight:

The co-main fight will be in the heavy weight category between Uganda’s Yusuf Babu and Tanzanian Alphonce Muchumiatumbo for 8 rounds.

Regional Title:

Olympian David “De Animal” Ssemujju will face off with Tanzania’s Salehe Mkalekwa in the super-welter weight for the regional title that will last 12 rounds.

National Titles:

In the Light-Welter weight category, Isaac “Spartaa” Ssebuufu takes on Mubarak “Senor” Sseguya for 10 rounds.

The other light-welter bouts will witness Farahat “King Falat” Manirola against Jamilu “Mr Pantsman” Kayiwa for 8 rounds and Swalik “Tyson” Kisitu against Richard Ndifuna (8 rounds).

Kamada “Sure-Fire” Ntege shall square up against Medi “Cobra” Bukenya in Super-Middle (10 rounds).

Other undercards:

Henry “Stopper” Kasujja, making his third professional fight will face off the veteran fighter Robert “Ring Doctor” Kamya in Super Welter (8 rounds).

There will be three light heavy fights, all lasting for 8 rounds each.

Hamza “Champion” Latigo will play Taafu “Tough” Odoyi, Saulo “Mr Bad Intentions” Male against Saidi Chako and Abdul “Breaker-Breaker” Njego plays Jamada Wangobola.

Meanwhile, Umar Badru “Faza Lee” Nyombi shall take on Yasin Kakungulu (4 Rounds) in the Cruiserweight category.

For the Bantamweight, Rogers “Bantam” Kamulegeya squares up against Isma “Afaba” Ssekitto (8 rounds) as Conrad “King Kong” Sseruyange will take on Ali “Messiah” Mirembe in Super Feather weight category (six rounds).

The promoter of Rumble in Kampala is Stephen Sembuya Magulu under the 12 Rounds Sports Promotion.

The match maker Ali Faisal Ashinda.

“We have organized the best match-ups and the bouts will be interesting. We encourage all the boxing fanatics to turn up on Boxing Day at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala for these fights that will be climaxed by Kassim Ouma against Rayton Okwiri fight. We promised the best organization on the day” Ashinda reveals.

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has commissioned all the fights.

Partners:

The main organizers are 12 Rounds Sports Promotions, Yuvraj Tvs, Uhuru Restaurant, African Chocolate Company, Visage Salon, Bukedde TV 1

Other Undercards: