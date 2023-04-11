Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has finally pronounced itself on the regrettable incidents that occurred when Heathens hosted Kobs at Kyadondo ten days ago.

In a lengthy statement published on Twitter, URU, through an independent committee constituted to resolve the matter, has suspended center referee Ronald Wutimber for the rest of the league and withdrawn Heathens’ bonus point.

Wutimber, whose name is not mentioned anywhere in the said statement, has also been sent for a refereeing course to “further improve his decision making and law application.”

Thus, the winner of the URU Referee of The Year 2022 award will not be available for appointment for the five remaining matches. And perhaps, most unfortunately, for upcoming international tournaments.

The statement also acknowledges that Wutimber made an incorrect decision to award Heathens a penalty try which led to the award of a bonus point to the current league holders.

Kobs had appealed to have the match replayed on the grounds of this decision.

However, URU have recommended that the score stands at 19-12 as it was at the end of the match but Heathens’ bonus point withdrawn.

Thus, Heathens maintain their position on top of the standings and Kobs stay second but with just a two-points’ deficit.

The league will resume with matchday 14 after a week’s break for the Easter holiday.