Sports power house Kibuli Secondary School reigned supreme once again with the overall title at the 2023 UMEA Solidarity Games hosted by Kawanda S.S.

These games climaxed on Easter Monday after grueling action in football (boys and girls), Netball (girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Volleyball (boys and girls).

Of the game aforementioned, Kibuli S.S had four gold medals in Table Tennis (singles and team events) in either gender as well as Badminton boys.

Table Tennis action at the 2023 UMEA Solidarity Games. Kibuli S.S completely dominated T.T

Kawempe Muslim ladies footballers celebrate

Kawempe Muslim S.S boys celebrate their football triumph

Kawempe Muslim S.S had a sweet football double after clinching the boys and girls’ titles.

Ngando SS successfully defended their netball title with a hard fought 25-20 win over hosts Kawanda SS during the final.

Mbogo High school won gold in badminton girls’ gender.

Ngando S.S in action against Kawanda S.S during the Netball finale. Ngando S.S won 25-22

Hosts Kawanda SS smiled to the podium as winners in handball (girls) as Kakungulu Memorial High School (boys) were victorious in boys’ category.

Kinaawa High School Mugongo and Ubuntu Hill School took the volleyball gold in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively.

Volleyball action during the 2023 Umea games

The chief guest Prince Kassim Nakibinge handed over the overall champions trophy to Kibuli SS.

“I congratulate the winners and thank the organizers of this tournament. I urge investors to invest in sports as one of the ways of promoting talent in the country.” Prince Nakibinge called.

The tournament returned after a three-year forced break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kawanda S.S students carry trophies

Partners:

Long term sponsor Tropical Bank was joined by Nivana water and Bul among the other partners, on top of UMEA body and the participating schools.

For the 6th time, Tropical Bank sponsored the UMEA Solidarity games, meeting the entire budget of medals and trophies to a tune of UGX8m.

BIDCO have provided TShirts to be donned by the organizing committee members as well as a top up of UGX 3m.

Nivana water provided 150 cartons of water.

Besides being part of the respective schools’ co-circular activities, these games are used as a precursor for the Muslim faith founded schools to prepare for the different national games organized under the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).

A scene from the football game during the 2023 UMEA Solidarity Games | Credit: Sports Lens

Netball action at tthe 2023 UMEA Solidarity Games

Summary of top performers:

Table Tennis Singles Girls

1 st : Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli SS)

: Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli SS) 2 nd : Lydia Nandala (Mbogo Mixed)

: Lydia Nandala (Mbogo Mixed) 3rd: Shanita Namala (Mbogo High)

Table Tennis Team Event – Girls

1 st : Kibuli SS

: Kibuli SS 2 nd : Mbogo High

: Mbogo High 3rd: Mbogo Mixed

Table Tennis Singles Boys

1 st : Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli SS)

: Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli SS) 2 nd : Enock Balyewunya (Kibuli SS)

: Enock Balyewunya (Kibuli SS) 3rd: Clement Magomu (Kawanda SS)

Table Tennis Team Event – Boys

1 st : Kibuli SS

: Kibuli SS 2 nd : Mbogo Mixed

: Mbogo Mixed 3rd: Ubuntu Hill

Badminton Team Event Girls

1 st : Mbogo High

: Mbogo High 2 nd : Mariam High

: Mariam High 3rd: Kawanda SS

Badminton Team Event – Boys

1st: Kibuli SS

2nd: Kinaawa HS Kawempe

3rd: Kakungulu Memorial

Handball Girls

1 st : Kawanda SS A

: Kawanda SS A 2 nd : Kibuli SS

: Kibuli SS 3rd: Gombe SS

Handball Boys

1 st : Kakungulu Memorial

: Kakungulu Memorial 2 nd : Gombe SS

: Gombe SS 3rd: Kawanda SS

Volleyball Girls

1 st : Kinaawa HS Mugongo

: Kinaawa HS Mugongo 2 nd : Mariam High

: Mariam High 3rd: Ubuntu Hill School

Volleyball Boys

1 st : Ubuntu Hill School

: Ubuntu Hill School 2 nd : Mbogo Mixed

: Mbogo Mixed 3rd: Kinaawa HS Kawempe

Netball

1 st : Ngando SS

: Ngando SS 2 nd : Kawanda SS B

: Kawanda SS B 3rd: Madina Islamic

Football Girls

1 st : Kawempe Muslim A

: Kawempe Muslim A 2 nd : Kawempe Muslim B

: Kawempe Muslim B 3rd: Masaka Secondary School

Football Boys

1st: Kawempe Muslim

2nd: Madina Islamic

3rd: Kibuli SS

Overall: Kibuli Secondary School