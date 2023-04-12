Overview:
Sports power house Kibuli Secondary School reigned supreme once again with the overall title at the 2023 UMEA Solidarity Games hosted by Kawanda S.S.
These games climaxed on Easter Monday after grueling action in football (boys and girls), Netball (girls), Table Tennis (boys and girls), Volleyball (boys and girls).
Of the game aforementioned, Kibuli S.S had four gold medals in Table Tennis (singles and team events) in either gender as well as Badminton boys.
Kawempe Muslim S.S had a sweet football double after clinching the boys and girls’ titles.
Ngando SS successfully defended their netball title with a hard fought 25-20 win over hosts Kawanda SS during the final.
Mbogo High school won gold in badminton girls’ gender.
Hosts Kawanda SS smiled to the podium as winners in handball (girls) as Kakungulu Memorial High School (boys) were victorious in boys’ category.
Kinaawa High School Mugongo and Ubuntu Hill School took the volleyball gold in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively.
The chief guest Prince Kassim Nakibinge handed over the overall champions trophy to Kibuli SS.
“I congratulate the winners and thank the organizers of this tournament. I urge investors to invest in sports as one of the ways of promoting talent in the country.” Prince Nakibinge called.
The tournament returned after a three-year forced break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Partners:
Long term sponsor Tropical Bank was joined by Nivana water and Bul among the other partners, on top of UMEA body and the participating schools.
For the 6th time, Tropical Bank sponsored the UMEA Solidarity games, meeting the entire budget of medals and trophies to a tune of UGX8m.
BIDCO have provided TShirts to be donned by the organizing committee members as well as a top up of UGX 3m.
Nivana water provided 150 cartons of water.
Besides being part of the respective schools’ co-circular activities, these games are used as a precursor for the Muslim faith founded schools to prepare for the different national games organized under the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA).
Summary of top performers:
Table Tennis Singles Girls
- 1st: Jemimah Nakawala (Kibuli SS)
- 2nd: Lydia Nandala (Mbogo Mixed)
- 3rd: Shanita Namala (Mbogo High)
Table Tennis Team Event – Girls
- 1st: Kibuli SS
- 2nd: Mbogo High
- 3rd: Mbogo Mixed
Table Tennis Singles Boys
- 1st: Samuel Mbabazi (Kibuli SS)
- 2nd: Enock Balyewunya (Kibuli SS)
- 3rd: Clement Magomu (Kawanda SS)
Table Tennis Team Event – Boys
- 1st: Kibuli SS
- 2nd: Mbogo Mixed
- 3rd: Ubuntu Hill
Badminton Team Event Girls
- 1st: Mbogo High
- 2nd: Mariam High
- 3rd: Kawanda SS
Badminton Team Event – Boys
1st: Kibuli SS
2nd: Kinaawa HS Kawempe
3rd: Kakungulu Memorial
Handball Girls
- 1st: Kawanda SS A
- 2nd: Kibuli SS
- 3rd: Gombe SS
Handball Boys
- 1st: Kakungulu Memorial
- 2nd: Gombe SS
- 3rd: Kawanda SS
Volleyball Girls
- 1st: Kinaawa HS Mugongo
- 2nd: Mariam High
- 3rd: Ubuntu Hill School
Volleyball Boys
- 1st: Ubuntu Hill School
- 2nd: Mbogo Mixed
- 3rd: Kinaawa HS Kawempe
Netball
- 1st: Ngando SS
- 2nd: Kawanda SS B
- 3rd: Madina Islamic
Football Girls
- 1st: Kawempe Muslim A
- 2nd: Kawempe Muslim B
- 3rd: Masaka Secondary School
Football Boys
- 1st: Kawempe Muslim
- 2nd: Madina Islamic
- 3rd: Kibuli SS
Overall: Kibuli Secondary School