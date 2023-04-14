Fixture: Wanderers Ladies v Soroti City

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Ground

The Wanderers Ladies will start their 2023 local season in the Women’s T20 League with a clash against a confident Soroti City.

Soroti City prevailed over local rivals Olila High School in the Soroti Derby last weekend and will be in buoyant mood against Wanderers.

Wanderers were pretenders to the crown last season pushing Aziz Damani to some limit but didn’t have enough to go all the way but this season gives them a chance to seek T20 glory.

Susan Kakai will be hoping that her national team partners Sarah Walaza and Rita Musamali can inspire the rest of the largely young group of players.

Wanderers will also have McKenzie Ayato returning to their squad and will bring experience to the young team.

Soroti City will also be relying on its Victoria Pearls contigent of Irene Alumo, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng and Phiona Khulume to deliver the result just before the start of the Victoria Series.

Soroti City picked up two wins last weekend against Olila High and they should be feeling confident.

The clash at the Lakeside Oval will see the two sides play two T20 games.