Shifah Nantambi has become the first lady from Uganda Squash Rackets Association to attain the World Squash certificate.

The positive development comes after Nantambi successfully completed an online World Squash certificate of Foundation course.

Shifah Nantambi, female Squash coach

The course tutorials were conducted by Michael Khan, the WSC programme manager.

Nantambi passed the examinations with flying colours and was rewarded with the certificate.

Several weeks ago, she had also completed the Sports Administrator’s Course (SAC) conducted by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

She joins another Ugandan, Michael Raymond Kawooya who has so far attended two high profile World Squash coaches.

Kawooya first acquired the level one coaching course from Budapest, Hungary in 2019 before the latest WSC certification in 2023.

These two coaches will be expected to impact their knowledge onto the youngsters to further help in the development of this indoor game in Uganda, the East and Central Africa region as well as the on the entire continent.