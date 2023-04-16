Overview: I&M Bank staff joined thousands of other runners, as they demonstrated the bank’s commitment towards being part of the fabric of the communities it serves, and making a positive impact in people’s lives.

The morning of Sunday, 16th April 2023 was an extra-ordinary one for most people in Buganda Kingdom, the surrounding areas and the rest of the world.

This was the time that for the exciting run to celebrate Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s 68th birthday was held.

In Kampala city at the main palace of Buganda Kingdom (Lubiri), thousands of people gathered at the official start and finishing points for the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM races.

Among the corporate family was I&M Bank as they reinforced their commitment to support social causes and generously back to the populous.

Recreation aside, this run is a networking platform and a vivid form to create awareness about various health issues affecting the people of Uganda.

This year’s run focused on raising awareness about the fight against HIV/AIDS, with the goal of ending the epidemic by 2030.

There were deafening ululations as Kabaka Mutebi II delivered a key-note speech about prevention of the HIV/AIDS scourge, its brave fight and making glory of this run among the world’s biggest marathon as the others in London.

He then signaled off the runners in the different categories of 21KM, 10KM and the majority in the 5KM cluster.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II flags off the runners at Lubiri Mengo on Sunday, 16th April 2023

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II flags off the runners at Lubiri, Mengo on Sunday, 16th April 2023 as Omulangira David Wasajja and queen Nabagereka Nagginda applaud.

I&M Bank staff joined thousands of other runners, as they demonstrated the bank’s commitment towards being part of the fabric of the communities it serves, and making a positive impact in people’s lives.

Sam Ntulume, the Acting Managing Director of the Bank hailed the Kabaka Birthday run initiative.

I&M Ag. Managing Director Sam Ntulume (in white shirt and grey trousers) celebrates with the staff as Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga visited their tent

Sam Ntulume, (extreme left) poses other officials and the Kabaka (third from left)

He noted that this was an excellent opportunity for I&M to contribute to a worthy and impactful cause.

“We are proud to be a part of the Kabaka Birthday Run 2023. We are humbled to support such an important and impactful cause. Our participation in this event is a reflection of our commitment to positively impact our customers and the communities we operate,” said Mr. Ntulume.

Annette Nakiyaga, the head of marketing and corporate affairs at I&M Bank revealed that the bank’s involvement was a testament to its values which prioritize customer service and community engagement.

“We are delighted to be part of a great initiative that touches people from all walks of life. The I&M Bank family is happy to have joined the Buganda Kingdom, and the thousands of runners that participated across the globe, in a noble cause to highlight the fight against HIV/AIDS,” noted Ms. Nakiyaga.

Annette Nakiyaga, the head of marketing and corporate affairs at I&M Bank Uganda (in blue outfit) shares a light moment with other staff at Lubiri, Mengo

For starters, the Kabaka Birthday Run has become a significant event on the Ugandan social calendar, that has tackled health issues such as fistula, sickle cell disease and HIV/AID, since 2013.

The Corporate family easily mingled with the rest of the people in society for this worthwhile cause.

The run was not only celebrated in Uganda, but also, in the other countries of the world.

Prince David Wassajja waves to the crowds. He was chief runner in the 21KM race

Thousands of runners at Lubiri during the 2023 Kabaka Birthday run