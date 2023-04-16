Morley Byekwaso has revealed why he decided to leave his role as KCCA head coach past midway into his second full season as the permanent coach.

Credit: John Batanudde

The former SC Victoria University coach resigned in the aftermath of a 1-0 defeat to Soltilo Bright Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup in a game his side missed a penalty.

In the post-match interview, the soft spoken former midfielder in his playing days said player power has forced him out citing in the incident where Tshisungu Kankonde took the team’s penalty against the coach’s will.

🗣"Togenda wekka, ne banno bagende." @KCCAFC fans bid farewell to head coach Morley Byekwaso who resigned moments after the club were eliminated from the Uganda Cup by @BrightStarsFC. #KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/zHP1P9rPNV — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) April 16, 2023

“I blame all the players who take our penalties because I told Kankonde not to take it,” he started. “We have the experts but he started quarrelling and arguing with our experts and then he suddenly misses it,” he said when asked who his first choice penalty who is usually Moses Waiswa who was still on the pitch.

Penalties are missed but the let the one you trust miss it. I have taken my decision as a coach today to resign because am seeing player power into my team. I am not going to go on facing such situations. Byekwaso

Byekwaso who replaced Mike Mutebi in March 2021 before being made permanent a few months later continued.

Moses Waiswa, the KCCA first choice penalty taker Credit: John Batanudde

“When we train, we train well. We give every player a role to do but once a player doesn’t respect that role, it brings the disorganisation into the game and this is what we faced because of indiscipline.

I can’t go on. There are a lot of good things at the club; they are still competing in the league. I think this is my time to resign and give another person chance to take over. I wish my team, players and fans all the best and I wish it flows well for other people. Byekwaso

In his first season, he saw his side lose the league leadership after the first round and ended up finishing a whopping 18 points behind eventual winners Vipers.

Credit: John Batanudde

Currently, KCCA sit second on the table after leading from the first round and haven’t won in the last three league games but with just five points behind Villa who have played two games more.

KCCA’s next game is away to another bogey side URA in the lunch time kick off at Mehta Grounds, Lugazi.