Uganda Men’s Sevens will play the first round of the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2023 without Philip Wokorach due to his club obligations in France.

Wokorach’s club, A.S.B.C Vaucluse in the second division of French rugby, have a crucial promotional playoff in the qualification round against Lannemezan on Sunday afternoon. Thus, the sports journalists’ Rugby Player of the Year 2022 did not make the trip to Stellenbosch, South Africa to join the squad.

However, the squad, who have been in residential camp in Stellenbosch since March 31, were given a timely boost when they were joined by captain Michael Wokorach and Desire Ayera earlier this week.

The squad is largely unchanged from the last tournament in Dubai and Cape Town last year. Rhinos captain Allan Olango and National Sevens Series 2022 MVP Aaron Tukei are the new entrants onto Tolbert Onyango’s squad.

Uganda will face Korea Republic, Jamaica, and Brazil in the pool stage on the first two days of the tournament from Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Uganda Squad for Round 1/2 Challenger Series:

William Nkore, Ian Munyani, Michael Wokorach, Timothy Kisiga, Timothy Mugisha, Aaron. Ofoyrwoth, Adrian Kasito, Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda, Norbert Okeny, Allan Olango, Aaron Tukei.