Overview: Owek. Charles Peter Maiga (prime minister of Buganda Kingdom) urged the use of road signs in native languages for easy interpretation of the different road users.

It was all celebrations for MOIL rally team and the entire motorsport fraternity as Buganda Kingdom prime minister Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga bravely took on the co-driving duties for speedster Yasin Nasser.

The usual suspect Ali Katumba, normally the co-driver for Nasser watched on the sidelines as Owek. Mayiga executed the special mission at hand.

Fully armed with a head gear and the treasured “cock-pit notes”, Owek. Mayiga courageously embarked on the task at hand whilst in the cock-pit of the Ford Fiesta R5 “Nemo” at Buloba Forest Park.

Yasin Nasser with Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga

The crew finished second behind winners Byron Rugomoka on a very wet and slippery terrain after the long-day rains.

This was during the Nkozi Hospital fundraising drive intended to raise Ug.shs 3 billion.

“It was a great experience to read the map for Yasin Nasser. It was such a lovely moment as a navigator. I loved the sound and the power of the car. This sport is loved and cherished by youth. I was never nervous because I was in the hands of a champion. We ought to use it to sensitize more about good road usage.” Owek. Mayiga who braved the roaring sound of the Ford remarked.

The prime minister also urged the use of road signs in native languages for easy interpretation of the different road users.

Katikiro Mayiga puts on the protective head gear

Team MOIL is overwhelmed by the gesture and blessing from the Buganda Kingdom prime minister.

“Revving up the royal treatment as Yasin Nasser takes Buganda Kingdom Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga for a high speed spin at Forest Park Buloba. It was purely a perfect blend of speed and tradition and an absolute honor to chauffeur the Katikiro during an adrenaline-fueled fun-fan event.

Katikiro Mayiga with rally officials including the FMU president Dipu Rupareria

Besides the fundraiser, the event was a precursor competition to fine-tune their machines ahead of the prestigious 2023 Pearl of Africa rally whose official launch is Tuesday, 25th April in Kampala.

Could this be the start of a normal routine for Owek. Mayiga into rally business?

Revving up the royal treatment as Yasin Nasser takes Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro @cpmayiga for a high-speed spin at Forest Park Buloba . It was purely a perfect blend of speed and tradition and an absolute honor to chauffeur the #Katikkiro during an adrenaline-fueled fun-fan event. pic.twitter.com/YGj0buXbXf — Moil Rally Team (@MoilRallyTeam) April 24, 2023 Buganda Kingdom prime minister Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga in the cock-pit | Credit: MOIL Rally Team