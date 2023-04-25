Tuesday Results

Arua Hill 0-1 Vipers

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 Express FC

Maroons 1-1 UPDF

Allan Kayiwa converted a second half penalty to salvage a point for Express as they played to a 1-1 away to Soltilo Bright Stars in Kavumba.

Ibrahim Kasinde had given the hosts a halftime lead when he put the ball behind the net in the 18th minute.

Kayiwa cancelled the opener with a calmly converted penalty after the break as the Red Eagles stretched their unbeaten run in the league to five games now.

Both teams have played 22 games with the Red Eagles 9th on 29 points while Asaph Mwebaze’s lads are a point below in 11th position.

Express will host Wakiso Giants next on Friday while Bright Stars travel to BUL on the same day.