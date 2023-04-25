Overview: West Ville High School’s motto echoes aloud “Beyond the Horizon where excellence is guaranteed”.

This motto has been such a big inspiration to many students both in the core academics field as well as the extra-curriculum activities as games, sports, music, dance and drama.

For starters, this school is christened as “The Royals”. They are situated in Kahungabunyonyi in the tourism city of Fort Portal (Rwenzori region) and it was founded in 2016.

In 2022, West Ville High School football team first played at the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) finals in Arua city – West Nile region.

The dream was far-fetched and henceforth realized.

As debutants, qualification to the national level was just enough achievement including that draw with giants Kibuli Secondary School.

Out of 65 schools, West Ville High School managed to finish 17th in a championship won by Wakiso district’s St Mary’s Kitende.

This time round, the Fort Portal city-based school has realistic dreams of playing until the semi-final stage.

The school director Beniamin Luyombya has now set the bar way high for them to play at the 2023 East Africa championships in Huye, Rwanda.

“The dream is now to qualify for the 2023 East Africa schools’ sports championship. It is achievable and we can make it.” Luyombya states.

The team is led by head coach Rogers Lwebuga and skipper Bashir Muzzaiga, a creative attacking midfielder.

Other players of substance include goalkeeper Kevin Ssewanyana, defenders Eric Tumwine and Adrian Hamba, midfielder Shabir Lubega and Ivan Akatwejuka as well as the lethal goal poachers Abdul-Razak Zuberi and Juma Masembe.

Masembe completed with 11 goals to his name-tag during the district and zonal championships this year.

“The team has been training very well. The morale is high and we are confident of progressing far in the tournament since it will also be held in Fort Portal” Lwebuga remarks.

West Ville High School has got experienced teaching staff, spacious and a conducive environment that has helped learners to study comprehensively and excel academically.

Since inception, West Ville High School has also managed to produce students to top universities both on private and government sponsorships at Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), MUBS and the like.

Meanwhile, Fort Portal S.S won the 2022 Rwenzori zone USSSA football championship, overcoming West Ville High School 1-0 in a well-contested finale played in Bundibugyo district.

Vincent Ayebare scored the all-important goal. During the girls’ finale, King of Kings humbled Peas Kichwamba 4-1 in a one-sided duel.

Everlyn Katusiime scored brace before a goal apiece from Ruth Nyakato and Oliver Kanyiginya won the day for King of Kings.

Peace Kelly Nakamya got the consolation for Peas Kichwamba.

As hosts for the 2023 USSSA national boys’ football championship, Rwenzori zone will be represented by four schools.

Champions Fortportal S.S, runners up West Ville High School, St Mary’s Simbya and hosts Nyakashura school will play in the finals.

For girls’ football, champions King of Kings will represent Rwenzori zone alongside the runners up Samling Peas Kicwamba at the nationals during the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA games in Mbarara city.

Summary:

Boys:

Quarter finals:

Fort Portal SS (4)0-0(2) Semuliki High School

Semuliki High School St Mary’s Simbya 1-0 Exodus

Exodus St Joseph’s 0-3 West Ville

West Ville Christ School 1-3 Divine Mercy

Semifinals:

West Ville 1-0 Divine Mercy

Divine Mercy St. Mary’s Simbya (2)1-1(4) Fort Portal SS

Third Place play-off:

St Mary’s Simbya 1-0 Divine Mercy

Final:

Fortportal S.S 1-0 West Ville High School

Girls:

Quarterfinals:

Peas Kicwamba (6)0-0(5) Nyakigumba Parents

Nyakigumba Parents Christ School 4-1 Rwenzori High

Rwenzori High King of Kings 9-0 Kibiito SS

Kibiito SS Haven High 6-1 Kasese SS

Semifinals:

Peas Kicwamba 7-3 Christ School

Christ School Haven High 1-6 King of Kings

Finals:

King of Kings 4-1 Peas Kichwamba

