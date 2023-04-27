Overview: BUL are winless in the past eight league games and have managed just one win in the last ten

Soltilo Bright Stars could prolong Simeon Masaba’s maiden league win since replacing Alex Isabirye if they avoid defeat against BUL at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Asaph Mwebaze’s men visit the Jinja based side on Friday afternoon with the hosts still in search for an elusive league win under Masaba.

BUL is the only side yet to win a game since resumption of the second round and the fixture against Bright Stars who are on and off provides a chance to make amends.

Police FC’s Ronald Ssempala (L) races to the ball with BUL’s Aggrey Madoi. Ssempala scored the winning goal to knockout Bul from Stanbic Uganda Cup 2-1 Credit: John Batanudde

Currently 5th on the table with 31 points, BUL could be displaced if they fail to Bright Stars and results elsewhere involving teams close to them go against their wish.

BUL are winless in their last eight games and have just one victory in the past ten games.

Bright Stars XI versus Villa Credit: John Batanudde

They face a team they haven’t beaten in the last four league meetings in which they have suffered three defeats and last beat in 2021.

In fact, BUL have only overcome Bright Stars only on three occasions in the 19 meetings losing 10.

Friday 28th April 2023

· UPDF FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Express FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm).

· BUL FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

Saturday 29th April 2023

· URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)