All roads in West Nile lead to the Green Light stadium, Arua where hosts Onduparaka renew rivalry with local rivals Arua Hill on Friday.

The game finds the two teams in contrasting moments with the hosts fighting for their lives in the Premier League while the visitors aim to continue climbing up the table.

Onduparaka are at the base of the 15-team table with only 13 points and must win all their remaining games to stay up.

They come into the game on the back of a morale deflating 3-0 defeat at Wakiso Giants and will need to react immediately against a wounded Leopard in Kongolo who lost 1-0 to reigning champions Vipers on Tuesday.

Former Caterpillars Rashid Toha, Faizul Ibrahim, Gibson Andinho, Geriga Atendele, Richard Anyama and Gaddafi Wahab all turn guns against their former bosses.

Defeat for the hosts will all but seal their fate as sure relegation candidates and three points will take Livingstone Mbabazi’s charges to 4th on the log at least until URA play Maroons on Saturday.

Match day 25 fixtures

Friday 28th April 2023

· UPDF FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Express FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm).

· BUL FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

Saturday 29th April 2023

· URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)