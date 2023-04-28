Overview: The Lukwago letter seeks for the immediate stepping aside of Mulyanyama from the board to allow investigations on the alleged direct involvement into player sales.

Inside the boardroom of Makindye Division Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) lies three well-framed portraits on the wall.

On the left is that of His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the king of Buganda Kingdom.

Hanging on the right is that of H.E General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and in the middle is His Worship Ali Kasirye Nganda Mulyanyama, the mayor of Makindye Division, Kampala city.

The morning of Friday, April 28, 2023 is reserved for the mayor as he addresses the media across the board during a fully packed-press conference.

In a mixture of main-streaming politics and football matters, Mayor Mulyanyama eloquently elucidates, accounts and attacks in equal measure and does not mince a word.

Donned in the KCCA blue jersey and jacket, Mayor Mulyanyama is reacting to the letter released by the city Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago that queried the delays in the KCCA stadium construction and alleged greyish player sales where he points to the person of Mulyanyama.

“This battle has phases. I am keenly following the alphabet, I am now at stage C. At the moment, I am now waiting for a letter from chairman Martin Ssekajja before my next step” Mulyanyama roars as some of his die-hard comrades and KCCA fans raise placards with varying messages.

The message on the placards is clear and bold;

“We are fighting dictatorship. Lukwago, Kampala si Bwakabaka”; “Enough is enough. We are fighting dictatorship in Uganda”

KCCA FC board member and Makindye Divsion mayor Ali Kasirye Nganda Mulyanyama (middle) addressing the media at the Makindye Division head offices in Kampala on Friday, 28th April 2023

Mayor Mulyanyama denies wrong doing:

The Makindye Division mayor is one of the board members at KCCA Football Club alongside Joseph Kirimanyi, club legend Tom Lwanga, Peter Kibazo and Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje.

He denies any wrong-doing in the current messes and grey patches at the club.

“This is total witch-hunt mingled into politics. Ever since I announced that I will be standing for KCCA Lord Mayor’s seat, things have not transpired well. Football sale is not like a tomato- seller. It is through agent (intermediaries) and not the board member. It is what the CEO presents to the board that is considered. I will handle this journey politically and in personal level. I am still on a diplomatic approach. I am a KCCA FC die-hard fan and even if I am not part of the board, I will remain” Mulyanyama stated.

Makindye Division mayor and KCCA FC board member Ali Nganda Kasirye Mulyanyama

Abdallah Lubega, KCCA Football Club fan

Abdallah Lubega, a KCCA fan based in Nakawa division had no kind word for the Lord Mayor.

“This is a politically motivated move. As fans, we shall not accept that. The person entrusted to do initial investigations (John Mary Ssebuwufu) was implicated in the alleged sale of all the Lugogo playgrounds and the one at Clock Tower. So, how credible is such a person” Lubega noted.

The letter written by Lord Mayor Lukwago to the club chairman Martin Ssekajja has several burning issues querying the delays of the Phillip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo titled “Pertinent issues regarding KCCA FC administration and construction of the MTN Phillip Omondi stadium, Lugogo”.

The same letter recommends that current project manager of the stadium construction Peter Paul Wanyama be replaced with a more competent manager.

The mayor responds to the audit queries raised by the Auditor General in the financial statement for FY 2021-2022 about the delayed Civil works at the stadium, questionable expenditure of Ug shs. 4.1 billion and other matters at large.

The Lukwago letter seeks for the immediate stepping aside of Mulyanyama from the board to allow investigations on the alleged direct involvement into player sales.

For now, Mayor Mulyanyama has vividly reacted and written to chairman Ssekajja as the public awaits the chairperson’s reaction.

For starters, Mayor Mulyanyama’s tenure as KCCA FC board member is due to expire in June 2026.