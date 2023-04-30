Overview: Nkugwa's political sphere spreads across the board as an LC III Councilor Kabubbu IV, Kabuubu zone in Kasangati, the speaker Kasangati Town Council, Public Relations Officer - Wakiso District Speakers and the chairperson Central Region Urban Council Speakers' Association.

Kasangati Town Council speaker Patrick Mukisa Nkugwa is a gentleman who duly serves various roles at hand.

Nkugwa is a passionate sportsman administrator, a keen politician-cum-businessman.

First things first, he is the president of Kyadondo Eagles Football Club, a vice president (technical) in the Wakiso district football association.

His political sphere spreads across the board as an LC III Councilor Kabubbu IV, Kabuubu zone in Kasangati, the speaker Kasangati Town Council, Public Relations Officer – Wakiso District Speakers and the chairperson Central Region Urban Council Speakers’ Association.

On how he balances the work cores at hand, Nkugwa attributes it to proper planning well ahead of time.

“How I handle these different work tasks is entirely upon the time budgeting and planning. I also work with a dedicated team that understands my work schedule in all my work activities” he says.

Mukisa (left) with the Buganda region CEO Ibrahim Ssejjemba at the National Unity Platform headquarters

Life threat:

Despite the awesome programs he has had for his people in Kasangati and generally Wakiso district, Nkugwa has people who loathe him to the brim, to the extent of threatening his life.

“My life is at threat. There are people who are anti-developmental and believe otherwise in life termination. Perhaps, I remain strong and will serve my people against all the odds” he adds.

He boldly envisages sports an avenue of employment for all sportsmen to promote self-sustainability since sports disciplines in the country are running towards the professional lane at lightening pace.

Nkugwa therefore urges politicians to front sports at all times to develop this vital sub-sector.

Today, a big number of politicians have a lot of interest in sports given the unifying powers to bring together masses regardless of tribe, religion, race or sex.

Many have since assumed various positions of power with a big number now in Parliament.

Honorables Fredrick Angura (Tororo South), Hamson Denis Obua (Ajuri county), Paul Nsubuga (Busiro North), Michael Kakembo (Entebbe Municipality), Charles Matovu (Busiro South), Geofrey Solo Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South), Allan Alosious Ssewanyana (Makindye West), Patrick Nsanja (Ntenjeru South), Peter Ogwang (Ngariam county), Mpindi Bumali (MP for the disabled), Patrick Isiagi Opolot (Kachumbala county), Julius Acon (Otuke county), Moses Magogo (Budiope East), Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality), and others all have strong sporting attachments.