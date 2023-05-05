Ugandan netball sensation Peace Proscovia has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 Netball Super League campaign.

Peace will not take part in on-court duties due to “medical” reasons as explained by her club Surrey Storm.

In a statement released on the club website, Peace is hailed for her persona, while revealing she will continue her off-court duties.

“We are sad to announce Bartercard Surrey Storm Goal Shooter, Proscovia Peace has withdrawn from the rest of the NSL season on medical grounds,” read the statement.

“Peace will remain a part of the Bartercard Surrey Storm squad/family for the rest of this season and will continue her commitments off the court.”

Peace has made 15 appearances this year and scored 564 goals. She is currently the league’s top goal scorer.

She signed for Surrey Storm in 2021 and was awarded the Gilbert Golden Shot award for the 2022 season as the Top Goal scorer with 853 goals.

Peace began her professional career with the Netball Superleague team Loughborough Lightning and has also played for the Super Netball team Sunshine Coast Lightning.

Internationally, she captained the Ugandan teams that won the 2013 Netball Singapore Nations Cup, and the 2017 African Netball Championship.