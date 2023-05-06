

The Shell VPower Pearl of Africa rally revved off proper with the unpredictable dry conditions fazing away all signs of a would be wet rally.

While crews took on recce in the wet routes, they were forced to change their notes to fit a dry surface after the conditions changed.

Duncan Mubiru and Joseph Bongole in a Ford Fiesta Proto completed day one with the fastest time overall.

The crew survived some mechanical scare to post 1hr 48mins, and 58seconds to take the rally lead into the final day on Sunday.

Byron Rugomoka in the Mitsubishi EvoX lies in second place; 1 minute and 55 second behind Mubiru.

Byron Rugomoka Credit: John Batanudde

Hassan Alwi is third followed by Kenya’s Rio Smith who is the only ARC crew to have finished rally day one.

Oscar Ntambi will start day two in an encouraging fifth position. Ibrahim Lubega complete the top six places.

Day one of the rally hit hard causing early retirement for some crews.

Innocent Bwamiki who was car number one on road was the first causality after failing to come out of the first stage.

Ronald Sebuguzi would follow suit in the second stage. ARC contenders, Jas Mangat, Yasin Nasser, Mike Mukula were among the other casualties of day one.

Credit: John Batanudde

Four stages will be covered on Sunday including a super special stage to seal the event.