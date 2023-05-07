Overview: The 2023 East African clubs netball tournament will throw off on the 13th to 20th May at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi city in Kenya.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) netball club will not take part in the 2023 East Africa Netball championships in Nairobi city, Kenya.

The fate was revealed by Rosette Kaala, an executive committee member of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

This was during a press conference at the UNF headquarters in Mengo, Old Kampala.

The press conference was also graced by the Acting president Uganda Netball Federation Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, Chief Executive officer Francis Banya and the World Netball official Joan Smith.

“Uganda will be represented by three women clubs and two men clubs at the 2023 East Africa Netball Clubs’ championship in Kenya. KCCA Netball club would have been the fourth club but they pulled out due to logistical reasons” Kaala revealed.

KCCA’s Shadia Nassanga ready for a throw-in against Prisons at Kamwokya

Prisons against Weyonje during th e recently concluded national league. Both clubs will play at the 2023 East Africa netball clubs championships in Nairobi

National Insurance Corporation (NIC), newly crowned national league champions Prisons and Weyonje will play for women.

WOB and Kampala University are the men’s teams from Uganda.

Kaala noted that this tournament will be a great precursor for Uganda as a nation prior to the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town city, South Africa.

The tournament will throw off on the 13th to 20th May 2023 at the Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi city in Kenya.

Rosette Kaala, Executive committee member of Uganda Netball Federation (UNF)

Meanwhile, the acting president Brigadier Byekwaso assured the netball fraternity that all is well at the federation during her 90 day’s tenure in office.

“All is well at the Uganda Netball Federation. The national league ended well and our national team is in non-residential training for the World Cup” the UPDF official assured.

She remarked of Government’s full assistance to finance the activities of the national team to a tune of Ug.shs 968M as well as the provision of three sprung floor facilities to enable the country prepare for international competitions.

World Netball official Joan Smith concluded her official three-day visit to Uganda as she had traveled to ascertain the level of readiness for She Cranes prior to the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town city, South Africa.